Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Tamannaah Bhatia and others bring glamour and style to awards night: Which star wore what

Celebs posed and walked down the red carpet for the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025 on September 7 in Mumbai, each with their own sartorial oomph at the forefront. From glittery, bombshell gowns and tailored power suits to whimsical hemlines and daring necklines, the looks had a little bit of everything. They are chic, head-turning and totally worth taking notes to add to your style inspo diary. Stars brought a variety of style aesthetics to the red carpet, from rocking blacks, sequin reds to champagne gold. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

Let's glance through the celeb looks and how they stood out.

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday chose a champagne gold shimmery gown. The body-hugging outfit had risque cutouts trailing down the right side and along the underbust. A diamond choker was the cherry on top of the glittery look. Her hair was sleeked back, giving off a wet-look vibe. All in all, it’s a sultry ensemble, made for evening parties where you want to be the star of the night (and maybe make your ex stop and stare.)

2. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu went full boss lady mode with her sharp, tailored monochrome black look. She wore a waistcoat styled like a jacket and paired it with black trousers. A black, cape-like, cropped blazer made the look unique from an otherwise generic waistcoat-and-trouser ensemble.

To further accentuate the punk-rock style, she wore a layered stack of pendants along with sunglasses. Her tight curls added a nice visual interest to this otherwise strict androgynous glam.

Given how she layered both her clothing pieces and accessories, this look perfectly demonstrates how to ace the styling principle of layering. The overall styling of this look is very punk-rock-ish and groovy.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

No evening event is complete without the signature crimson red gown. Tamannaah ticked this mandatory check box with her vivid red gown. Despite appearing like a complete bombshell in a halter-neck textured gown, the styling is relatively simple, letting the dress do all the talking for her. In fact, take a leaf out of this styling decision- if the dress is too glamorous, skip elaborate accessories or hair styling, so that they don't upstage the dress.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika wore a white gown, unconventional for a night event, but it’s the bodice that made it stand out. The 3D detailing, featuring floral appliqués, sculpted roses, and leaves along the neckline, added a dreamy, artistic flair that transformed the ensemble into a statement.

5. Alaya F

Alaya F kept it elegant with an off-the-shoulder black gown, and an interesting hemline, adorned with 3d sculptural flowers, adding nice contrast to the simpler bodice. The choker completed the look.

6. Ishaan Khatter and Rekha

Ishaan looked dapper in a pinstriped suit. He was seen interacting with Rekha on the red carpet, who stuck to her signature silk saree with traditional accessories of gold bangles and jhumka.

7. Vijay Varma

Vijay Verma chose a chic black blazer with white embellishments. He wore it with a crisp white shirt and simple trousers. It is relaxed, exuding the charm of an effortlessly casual look.

8. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan turned to office-core aesthetic for the red carpet, wearing a classic suit with a blazer featuring broad lapels and a tie. The style leaned towards a formal vibe, but missed the chance to add evening wear glamour.

9. Karan Johar

Karan Johar channelled serious avant-garde style with a sculpted suit and a black beaded choker.

10. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant made tan shades cool with his retro charm. The brown leather jacket, unbuttoned satin golden shirt, and tan pants radiated a luxe-vacation style. The ensemble challenges the boring blacks and whites that men typically go for, positioning the possibility of tan as a luxe nightwear colour with fresh enthusiasm.

All in all, the looks were total bangers; some new, some refreshingly bold. Make sure to take notes and get inspired by these celeb-approved styles to amp up your own fashion game