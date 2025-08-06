From sequinned glam to seaside chic: Ananya Panday's versatile charm

Ananya Panday’s wardrobe is a refreshing mix of youthful charm, classic silhouettes, and global trends. While she often leans into Gen Z aesthetics for a playful vibe, she does not shy away from couture or tradition when the moment calls for it. Whether she’s lounging by the beach or attending a couture show, her style remains polished yet fun. Here’s a curated list of some of her recent fashion statements: Ananya's versatile fashion choices

Sequinned Glam

Sequinned mini dress with floral accents

Giving serious date night energy with her sequinned mini dress with floral details, she keeps her fit classy with delicate. jewellery like a necklace, earrings, bracelet, and rings Subtly shimmery makeup and loose hair add more glam to the look.

Regal Charm

Ivory saree with an embroidered bag

Ananya channels old time glam and dreamy vibes in an ivory saree paired with a strapless shimmering gold blouse. A bold pearl choker makes a statement, while the embellished bag adds the final touch.

Seaside Chic

Bandeau top paired with a mini skirt

The actor keeps it fun and colourful in a bandeau top with floral embroidery and sequins, paried with a striped mini skirt. The bright mix of pink, orange, yellow, and green makes the outfit scream holiday! To recreate this look, pair vibrant colours with playful accessories, such as like beaded bracelets, stacked rings, and cool sunnies.

Ruffled Luxe

Ruffled co-ord by Chanel

Showing quiet luxury in a black tiered co-ord from Chanel, Ananya balances a clean cut. Her button-up top and pleated skirt feature tiny gold details for polish, while strappy heels and a chain bag pull everything together. Soft waves and fresh makeup let the outfit do the talking.

Vacay Vibes

Bikini paired with an orange sarong

Channelling beach goddess energy, Ananya stuns in a rust-hued bikini top and bright orange sarong tied at the waist. The blue floral details on the sarong add a pop of fun. She tops it off with dainty jewellery and big sunglasses. Bright sarongs and dainty jewellery instantly lift any bikini look for sunny days.

(Written by Aarohi Lakhera)