Ananya Panday serves head-turning backless moment in chic Chanel dress with statement jewellery for awards night

Ananya Panday and Chanel are a match made in fashion heaven. The actor, who is Chanel's first-ever brand ambassador from India, wore a backless dress from the French luxury fashion label's Fall 2026 collection to attend the Elle Style Awards in Mumbai. Let's decode her look:

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A Chanel moment

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Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Ananya Panday has served several incredible style moments on the red carpet. From chic couture creations to luxurious basics, the actor and her stylist are creating the perfect lookbook for Gen Z to draw inspiration from, including this latest black-dress moment for an awards show.

The Chanel Fall 2026 black mini dress is a great choice for the festive season. If you are bored of traditional looks and are attending a Diwali or Halloween bash with your friends, this ensemble could be a great inspiration for your next IT-girl look. The ensemble was also worn by Nicole Kidman for an event.

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{{^usCountry}} The dress comes with a bateau neckline, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging fit, an ankle-length hem, a backless design accentuated with a gold body chain and a feather-adorned design element, pleats on the back, and an asymmetric silhouette. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dress comes with a bateau neckline, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging fit, an ankle-length hem, a backless design accentuated with a gold body chain and a feather-adorned design element, pleats on the back, and an asymmetric silhouette. The styling {{/usCountry}}

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Ananya accessorised the ensemble with lace-embroidered black pumps from Christian Louboutin, a gold ring, and statement earrings. She tied her hair in a messy bun, styled with a side parting, with a few strands framing her face. Lastly, for the glam, the actor and her stylist chose darkened brows, brown eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, a light dusting of rouge on the cheeks, a light brown lip shade, and soft highlighter on the contours.

About Ananya Panday

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Born on October 30, 1998, Ananya Panday is an Indian actor who has worked in several Indian movies. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She began her acting career in 2019 with her debut movie, Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. She has also starred in films such as Dream Girl, Pati Patni aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, Call Me Bae, and Kesari Chapter 2.

She was last seen in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya, which released earlier this year. She also has the second season of the Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae lined up.