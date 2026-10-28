Mckenna Grace's Sunrise on the Reaping press tour looks are homage to Hunger Games movies: Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress to Mockingjay
While promoting Sunrise on the Reaping, Mckenna Grace and stylist Molly Dickson have created fashion tributes to the franchise. Here's a look at her outfits.
As the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping comes closer to release, our timelines have been filled with Reels inspired by the dystopian world created by Suzanne Collins. Actor Mckenna Grace, who plays District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, and her press tour looks are also part of the reason.
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Mckenna and her stylist, Molly Dickson, have embraced method dressing for promoting Sunrise on the Reaping, turning the actor's looks into a series of fashion homages. From taking inspiration from Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress from Catching Fire to the blue dress Rue from District 11 wore for an interview in The Hunger Games, here's a look at all the outfits Mckenna wore:
Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress
In Catching Fire, Katniss wears a white wedding dress which catches on fire and turns into a black-and-grey Mockingjay dress. Mckenna drew inspiration from the first gown and wore a custom archival Monique Lhuillier dress to recreate Katniss’s iconic look, pairing it with signature braids and crystal accents under her lower lash line. She wore it to a special exhibit in Paris.
Rue’s interview dress
Mckenna stepped out in an archival Betsey Johnson babydoll-style minidress from the Spring 2015 collection. It is a satin puff-sleeve and sweetheart-neckline ensemble with floral waist details accentuated with butterfly hair clips, a butterfly-shaped Judith Leiber bag, floral gemstone-embellished heels, dainty neck chains, and striking glam. According to her stylist Molly Dickson, the look was inspired by Rue.
Maysilee Donner and ladybugs
Another outfit that Mckenna wore for an outing in Madison Square Park, New York, was inspired by her character Maysilee Donner. She wore a Betsey Johnson Spring 2011 Collection Dress featuring lace and ribbon details, paired with platform sandals and ladybug hair clips, and carried a black top-handle bag with a red-and-black ladybug-patterned scarf. In the movie, Maysilee sings Ladybug, Ladybug, Fly Away Home.
The Mockingjay
For another look while she was out and about in New York City, McKenna wore a David Koma crystal-chain-detail mini dress with a strapless design. She carried a Miu Miu leather bag with her ensemble. However, the highlight of the look was the chain featuring a bird resembling the Mockingjay symbol from The Hunger Games series.
The red dress
While attending the Academy Museum Gala, Mckenna wore a scorching red column gown reminiscent of the Calvin Klein gown Jennifer Lawrence wore at the 2011 Oscars. Jennifer had worn it when she was nominated for Winter’s Bone, one year before The Hunger Games hit theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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