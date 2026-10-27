Best Halloween 2026 couples costume inspo you need: Zohran Mamdani-Rama Duwaji to Grace-Rocky from Project Hail Mary
From Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji to Allie and Dean from Off-Campus, here are some Halloween couples’ costume ideas inspired by films and viral moments.
October kicks off the spooky season! While Halloween is officially celebrated annually on October 31, the entire month sees people marking the festival by wearing funny, scary, cute, and sometimes sultry costumes, most of which are often inspired by pop culture or what's trending that season.
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So if you and your partner take Halloween very, very seriously, we have some incredible pop culture references for you both to take inspiration from. They draw from breakout horror films, major blockbusters, famous personalities, and viral internet moments. From New York City's mayor and first lady, Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji, to Nikki and Bear from Obsession, here's how you should be dressing to look cool this Halloween:
1. New York City's mayor and first lady
Brown couples, it’s finally your time to shine this Halloween. Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji should be your go-to inspiration this spooky season. The couple have captivated the world with their romance, and you can, too, by dressing like them—just like this couple, Wesley Rodriguez and Sareen Tchekmedyian, did. To create Mamdani's signature look, you'll need a white button-down, a blazer, and pants, paired with a shawl and a red tie; for Rama, wear a trench coat, a black top with black pants, and statement jewellery, styled with her signature shoulder-length hair.
2. Nikki and Bear from Obsession
One of the most talked-about breakout horror films of 2026 was Obsession. To recreate Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, pair black leather shorts and boots with a red halter top. Add a touch of horror with some makeup to imitate bruises or blood, while your partner can play Bear by wearing a printed cardigan or a hoodie with pants.
3. Catherine and Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights
Recreate Emily Brontë's Catherine and Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights for Halloween this season by taking inspiration from Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, who played the characters in Emerald Fennell's adaptation. A black coat with a waistcoat, a white shirt and pants will help you recreate Heathcliff's outfit, and to play Margot's Catherine, you will need a red skirt, a matching corset belt, and a white Victorian blouse.
4. Ryland Grace and Rocky from Project Hail Mary
Grace and Rocky were the central duo in the movie adaptation of the sci-fi novel Project Hail Mary, and they make for a perfect couple's costume for Halloween. An Instagram user, Emily Boe, shared a look with her partner, dressed as the characters, with the caption, “I bet they'll be something basic for Halloween, like a deer and hunter or something.”
5. Garrett and Hannah from Off-Campus
Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, played by Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright, from the Off-Campus season 1 series were the much-talked-about rom-com couple of 2026. To recreate their Halloween look from the series, all you need is a white fitted sweetheart corset, matching shorts/skirt, and bunny ears for Hannah, and a poplin button-up shirt, casual pants, a pre-tied bow tie, and a magic wand for Garrett.
6. Allie and Dean from Off-Campus
Another loved couple from the Off-Campus series are Allie and Dean, played by Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn, who will also be seen in season 2. One of their quite popular scenes is Allie wearing a version of JLo's Versace Jungle dress, and Dean dressed as Maverick from the movie Top Gun. To recreate Allie and Dean's looks as a couple, you and your partner will need a similar printed dress and a sage-green or olive-green military-style flight suit with patches.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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