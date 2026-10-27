Best Halloween 2026 couples costume inspo you need: Zohran Mamdani-Rama Duwaji to Grace-Rocky from Project Hail Mary

October kicks off the spooky season! While Halloween is officially celebrated annually on October 31, the entire month sees people marking the festival by wearing funny, scary, cute, and sometimes sultry costumes, most of which are often inspired by pop culture or what's trending that season. Also Read | Khushi Kapoor blends modern glamour and traditional craftsmanship in purple embellished Diwali look for Jo Malone event So if you and your partner take Halloween very, very seriously, we have some incredible pop culture references for you both to take inspiration from. They draw from breakout horror films, major blockbusters, famous personalities, and viral internet moments. From New York City's mayor and first lady, Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji, to Nikki and Bear from Obsession, here's how you should be dressing to look cool this Halloween: 1. New York City's mayor and first lady

Brown couples, it’s finally your time to shine this Halloween. Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji should be your go-to inspiration this spooky season. The couple have captivated the world with their romance, and you can, too, by dressing like them—just like this couple, Wesley Rodriguez and Sareen Tchekmedyian, did. To create Mamdani's signature look, you'll need a white button-down, a blazer, and pants, paired with a shawl and a red tie; for Rama, wear a trench coat, a black top with black pants, and statement jewellery, styled with her signature shoulder-length hair. 2. Nikki and Bear from Obsession

One of the most talked-about breakout horror films of 2026 was Obsession. To recreate Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, pair black leather shorts and boots with a red halter top. Add a touch of horror with some makeup to imitate bruises or blood, while your partner can play Bear by wearing a printed cardigan or a hoodie with pants. 3. Catherine and Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights

Recreate Emily Brontë's Catherine and Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights for Halloween this season by taking inspiration from Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, who played the characters in Emerald Fennell's adaptation. A black coat with a waistcoat, a white shirt and pants will help you recreate Heathcliff's outfit, and to play Margot's Catherine, you will need a red skirt, a matching corset belt, and a white Victorian blouse. 4. Ryland Grace and Rocky from Project Hail Mary

Grace and Rocky were the central duo in the movie adaptation of the sci-fi novel Project Hail Mary, and they make for a perfect couple's costume for Halloween. An Instagram user, Emily Boe, shared a look with her partner, dressed as the characters, with the caption, “I bet they'll be something basic for Halloween, like a deer and hunter or something.” 5. Garrett and Hannah from Off-Campus

Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, played by Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright, from the Off-Campus season 1 series were the much-talked-about rom-com couple of 2026. To recreate their Halloween look from the series, all you need is a white fitted sweetheart corset, matching shorts/skirt, and bunny ears for Hannah, and a poplin button-up shirt, casual pants, a pre-tied bow tie, and a magic wand for Garrett. 6. Allie and Dean from Off-Campus