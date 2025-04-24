Who is Mckenna Grace, actress set to play Maysilee Donner in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’?

Actress and singer Mckenna Grace has been cast as Maysilee Donner in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’, set for release on November 20, 2026. Joseph Zada will portray a young Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak has been cast as his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. Mckenna Grace set to play Maysilee Donner in 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.(Instagram/ Mckenna Grace)

“The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman told Deadline.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles. Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

Who is Mckenna Grace?

Mckenna Grace gained recognition for her portrayal of young Carol Danvers in ‘Captain Marvel.’ She went on to play Phoebe Spengler in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and its sequel, ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’. She also starred in ‘I, Tonya’ and 'Troop Zero'.

The 18-year-old actress will next be starring in ‘Regretting You’, Paramount’s adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. It is set to release in October this year.

She will also take the lead in Blumhouse’s ‘Kiss of Death’, followed by a role in the highly anticipated sequel ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.'

Grace is a part of ‘Scream 7’ and will also be seen in Lionsgate’s political thriller ‘Anniversary.’