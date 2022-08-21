Ananya Panday with wind in her hair looks gorgeous in floral bustier dress for Liger promotions, it costs 12k

Film promotions always bring out Bollywood stars' best fashion moments, serving style trends that help their fans upgrade their closets. And one of the celebs whose recent film-promotion wardrobe has stood out for us is actor Ananya Panday, thanks to her stylist Meagan Concessio. From traditional lehenga choli sets to standout monotone pieces to boss-babe powersuits, Ananya has worn it all during promotions of her upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. And now a new photoshoot of Ananya for Liger promotions, dressed in a floral bustier dress, is also stealing hearts online.

On Saturday, Ananya dropped gorgeous pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram and added that Liger's upcoming release has got her excited. "Bengaluru and 5 days to release making me [grinning face and sunshine emoitcons] #Liger25thAugust," Ananya captioned the post. She wore a bustier midi dress for the shoot. It is from the shelves of the celeb-favourite clothing label House Of CB. Keep scrolling to see Ananya's post and how she styled the ensemble. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's dreamy lehenga for Liger promotions in Chennai is a must-have for every bridesmaid. See pics)

Regarding the design details of Ananya's ensemble, it comes in a pearl white shade adorned with floral patterns in blue, yellow and green hues. The dress cuts an ultra-feminine silhouette perfect for transitional spring and summer dressing. It features spaghetti straps, a bustier front with a ribbon fastening, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a sexy side thigh-high slit baring her leg, and a fitted form accentuating Ananya's svelte frame.

Ananya's ensemble is a perfect pick for attending garden parties with your best friends, picnics, afternoon teas, vacays or cosy dinner dates. If you wish to add it to your collection, it is available on the House Of CB website and is called the Carina White Floral Bustier Midi Dress. Adding it will cost you ₹12,197 (GBP 129).

The dress Ananya Panday wore for Liger promotions. (housofcb.com)

Meanwhile, Ananya chose minimal makeup and accessories to style the floral dress. She chose a side-parted wavy open hairdo, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, and a hint of blush on the cheeks for the glam picks. Dainty hoop earrings, statement rings and matching heels completed the look

What do you think of Ananya's ensemble for Liger promotions?