Bandhani sarees: From Alia to Janhvi, B'wood actresses who looked gorgeous in traditional bandhani sarees

India is the world's most culturally advanced nation since each state has a unique traditional feature. India is renowned for having a rich culture due to its range of languages, cuisine, clothing, and way of life. The biggest attention has been shown to Indian traditional clothing, especially the saree. Due to the wide range of colours and designs available for sarees, which reflect the cultural ecstasy of our country, people have always been inspired to keep wearing them as traditional clothing. Bandhej, another name for bandhani sarees, is one of the most popular and loved sarees produced mostly in Gujarat and Rajasthan. (Also read: Saree Fashion: 6 Bollywood-inspired sarees you must have for this wedding season )

To create lovely and delicate dotted patterns on fabrics, bandhani is a traditional tie-dye technique used in India. It is one of the most beloved textiles in every woman's wardrobe due to its wide range of brilliant colours and attractive patterns. Bollywood actresses have been frequently spotted wearing these stunning bandhani sarees, which are one of the season's hottest trends. Keep scrolling to take some inspiration to style bandhani sarees from these Bollywood divas.

Alia Bhatt in an ombre-toned bandhani saree

Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a yellow and red dual ombre-toned bandhani saree. (Instagram/@AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt has a strong game when it comes to saree fashion. From banarasi silk to bandhani, the actress has all the varieties and she clearly knows how to style them fashionably. Her yellow and red dual ombre-toned saree with white bandhani print is a must-have for this wedding season. With a red sleeveless blouse embellished with a yellow bandhani design, Alia paired the six yards. Alia's classic appearance received a boost from the corseted fitting, bare-back detail, and plunging sweetheart neckline.

2. Rakul Preet in orange bandhani saree

Rakul draped herself in six yards decorated with intricate Bandhani work and a half-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and a deep V neckline.(Instagram)

Actress Rakul Preet Singh always put forward her best fashion game no matter what the occasion is. Rakul's saree comes in a bright red shade decked with shimmering dainty sequins, intricate orange patterns and silver gota patti borders. She draped the six yards in a conventional manner, letting the pallu gracefully hang from the shoulder. Her elaborately embroidered blouse with a plunging V-neck wonderfully completed her outfit. If you want to look fashionable and beautiful in a timeless classic saree, her outfit is the ideal inspiration.

3. Sara Ali Khan in orange and yellow ombre bandhani saree

Sara Ali Khan looks like a dream in a bright orange and yellow ombre effect bandhani saree (Instagram )

Sara Ali Khan is an absolute fashionista who can rock any dress, whether it be ethnic or contemporary. She picked a bright orange and yellow ombre effect bandhani saree and paired it with a bright hot pink, half sleeves blouse. Choose a saree like Sara's and accessorise it with a hot pink potli purse and golden bangles for the ideal traditional appearance if your style is understated and sophisticated.

4. Janhvi Kapoor in a green ombre saree

The actress opted for a gorgeous green ombre silk bandhani saree. (Instagram)

Talking about fashion and style and not mentioning Janhvi Kapoor is not fair. The actress opted for a gorgeous green ombre silk bandhani saree. She styled it with a velvet green blouse, a bold choker, a gold bracelet and a messy braid. If you wish to look royal and classy for a wedding function or a night reception party then Janhvi's look serves as a perfect inspiration for you as it is the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a yellow jumpsuit saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks beautiful in a yellow jumpsuit saree(Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra never lets us down when it comes to trying new things in fashion. She donned an eccentric, sunny-yellow dress with a bandhani design all over it. She wore an ensemble that merged a jumpsuit's modern style with the elegance of a saree. Shilpa paired the yellow saree with the coordinating trousers. Additionally, the belt came adorned with metal sequins, added a trendy vibe to her outfit.

6. Kajol in a black and golden bandhani saree

Kajol look stunning in a black and golden bandhani saree.(Instagram)

Festive fashion goals are being set by Kajol's black and gold bandhani saree. It would be the ideal choice for a cocktail party night. Her saree has a heavily embroidered border and a golden pallu with a black bandhani design. Along with the embroidered saree, she wore a black blouse with no sleeves. She looked lovely with her chandbalis and nude make-up look.

7. Alia Bhatt in a vibrant pink and mint green saree

In a beautiful bandhani saree with ombre colouring in shades of red, mint green, and gold, Alia Bhatt look beautiful.(Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is once more included on the list wearing another stunning bandhani saree. In a beautiful bandhani saree with ombre colouring in shades of red, mint green, and gold, Alia Bhatt's contagious charisma is impossible to ignore. She kept the outfit understated with a neat hairdo and little mangtika. It's a perfect outfit to wear to your best friend's wedding.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter