If there's one makeup trend I am excited to experiment with this winter, it has to be blurred lips. Unlike the sharply outlined lips that have dominated makeup routines for years, this trend is all about diffused colour, softly blended edges and a naturally flushed finish. Think of the just-bitten lip effect, where the colour is concentrated towards the centre and fades gently towards the edges.
Inspired by Korean beauty techniques and the French bitten-lip aesthetic, blurred lips are becoming a popular alternative to heavily defined lipstick looks. The best part? You don't need an elaborate makeup kit or professional skills to recreate them.
Whether you prefer soft pinks, nude browns, berry shades or classic reds, this technique can make your everyday lipstick routine feel a little more interesting.
Here are five easy tips to get the blurred-lip look right.
Start with moisturised lips
The secret to achieving a beautiful blurred-lip effect is preparing your lips before applying colour. Dry or flaky lips can make lipstick settle unevenly, which takes away from the soft-focus finish.
I recommend gently exfoliating your lips if needed and applying a nourishing lip balm. Allow it to absorb before moving on to your lip colour. If there is excess balm sitting on the surface, gently blot it with a tissue.
This helps create a smoother canvas and allows the lip colour to blend more evenly.
Choose a lip tint for a natural flush
Lip tints are among the easiest products to use for this trend. Their lightweight formulas make it easier to build colour gradually without creating a heavy layer of lipstick.
Apply a small amount of tint to the centre of your upper and lower lips. Use your fingertips or a lip brush to gently diffuse the colour outwards. Leave the outer edges slightly lighter than the centre.
Berry, rose, cherry and muted pink shades are particularly lovely for winter. If you prefer a more understated look, try a soft nude or peachy-brown tint.
Use a lip liner, but skip the sharp outline
You don't have to give up your favourite lip liner to embrace this trend. The trick is to use it differently.
Choose a liner that is close to your natural lip colour or slightly deeper than your lipstick. Lightly trace your lip shape and gently smudge the line inwards using a small brush or your fingertip.
Avoid creating a very sharp outline. The idea is to add subtle definition while allowing the edges to blend seamlessly into the lipstick.
This technique can also give your lips a fuller-looking appearance without relying on dramatic overlining.
Swap heavy matte lipstick for creamy textures
While matte lipsticks can certainly work for blurred lips, creamy and velvety formulas make the technique easier to achieve.
Apply lipstick lightly to the centre of your lips, then blend toward the edges. You can use a lip brush for greater precision or simply tap the colour into place with your fingertips.
For a winter-ready look, experiment with chocolate brown, dusty rose, mauve, brick red and deep berry shades.
If you enjoy a little shine, finish with a small amount of clear gloss at the centre of your lips. This adds dimension without taking away from the diffused effect.
Keep the rest of your makeup soft
Blurred lips look particularly beautiful when paired with understated makeup. You don't necessarily need dramatic eyes or heavy contouring to complete the look.
I would pair a soft berry lip with a lightweight foundation or skin tint, a little cream blush, groomed eyebrows and a coat of mascara. For evening occasions, you can add a softly smudged eyeliner or a touch of shimmer on the eyelids.
The idea is to let your lips remain the focus while keeping the overall makeup look effortless.
Final thoughts
Blurred lips are a refreshing way to experiment with lipstick without committing to a perfectly defined pout. They are versatile, easy to customise and work beautifully with both everyday and occasion makeup.
I suggest starting with a rose or berry lip tint, experimenting with blending techniques, and gradually exploring deeper shades. Once you get the hang of it, you might find yourself reaching for your lip brush more often than your traditional lip liner.
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- Which products are best for creating blurred lips?
Lip tints, creamy lipsticks, velvet lip colours and soft lip liners work well. Choose formulas that are easy to blend and layer.
- Do blurred lips make lips look fuller?
They can create the illusion of fuller lips by adding colour and dimension to the centre while keeping the edges softly defined.
- Which lipstick shades work best for winter?
Berry, burgundy, mauve, chocolate brown, dusty rose and brick red are lovely choices for winter makeup.
- Can I create blurred lips with matte lipstick?
Yes. Apply a small amount of matte lipstick to the centre of your lips and blend it outwards with a lip brush. A comfortable, non-drying formula is preferable.
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