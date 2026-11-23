There was a time when festive and celebrity-inspired makeup meant dramatic eyes, sharply contoured cheeks, heavy foundation and bold lipstick. But beauty trends are taking a softer turn. Today, the focus is on naturally radiant skin, flushed cheeks, subtly defined eyes and lips that look effortlessly beautiful. Enter soft glam makeup, a trend that Bollywood celebrities have been embracing both on and off the red carpet.

Bollywood's soft glam makeup trend is taking over (Instagram) more less

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

From Alia Bhatt's understated makeup looks to Deepika Padukone's luminous complexion, Bollywood's leading ladies have shown us that makeup does not always have to be dramatic to make an impression. The idea is to enhance your natural features rather than conceal them under multiple layers of products.

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According to Vogue India's 2026 makeup trend report, softer, blurred skin, strategically placed blush, and less structured eye makeup are among the beauty directions gaining popularity. This makes soft glam a particularly wearable trend for everyday outings, festive occasions and winter parties.

If you have been looking to refresh your makeup routine, here are five products worth exploring to recreate the Bollywood-inspired soft glam look.

A lightweight-looking complexion product is a good starting point for soft glam makeup. Instead of opting for a heavy foundation, choose a skin tint that helps even out the appearance of your complexion while retaining a natural-looking finish.

The FAE Beauty Face Card 4-in-1 Super Serum Skin Tint is one option to consider. Its multipurpose positioning makes it worth exploring if you prefer a simplified base routine. Apply a small amount and blend it evenly using a makeup sponge or your fingers.

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Blush plays an important role in achieving the fresh-faced celebrity makeup aesthetic. Rather than heavily contouring your cheeks, add a little colour to the apples of your cheeks and blend it upwards towards your temples.

The MARS Liquid Blush Hour is a product to consider for this step. Its liquid format makes it convenient to work with when creating a softly flushed look. Start with a small amount and build the colour gradually.

For a coordinated makeup look, multipurpose products can be particularly useful. A lip and cheek tint allows you to carry a similar colour across two features without making your makeup look overly coordinated.

The INSIGHT Lip and Cheek Tint is worth considering for a budget-friendly addition to your makeup collection. Choose a rosy or pink shade to complement your blush and dab it lightly onto your lips and cheeks.

Soft glam makeup does not necessarily mean skipping lip colour. The trick is to choose a comfortable-looking shade that adds definition without overpowering the rest of your face.

The ETUDE Glow Fixing Tint is an option for those who prefer a glossy lip finish. A red-toned shade can add a little colour to an otherwise understated makeup look, while a muted pink or nude shade works well for daytime occasions.

If you prefer convenient makeup products, an all-in-one makeup stick can help simplify your routine. The Blue Heaven HD All In One Makeup Stick is worth exploring for a natural-finish makeup look.

Depending on the product's shade and intended use, it can be incorporated into a simple base routine. Blend carefully to avoid a heavy or patchy finish, particularly when layering it over a skin tint.

How to get the Bollywood-inspired soft glam makeup look

The secret to recreating this celebrity-inspired makeup trend is to keep things balanced. Start by moisturising your face and applying sunscreen during the day. Follow it with a lightweight skin tint, using concealer only where additional coverage is needed.

Add a soft wash of blush to your cheeks and define your eyes with brown eyeshadow or a little kajal. Finish with mascara and a lip tint or gloss.

You can also experiment with a slightly deeper lip colour for evening occasions while keeping your eyes and cheeks relatively understated.

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FAQ for soft glam look What is soft glam makeup? Soft glam makeup is a beauty look that combines natural-looking skin, subtle eye definition, softly flushed cheeks and flattering lip colours. It enhances your features without looking excessively dramatic.

Which Bollywood celebrities inspire soft glam makeup? Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and several other Bollywood celebrities have popularised understated beauty looks featuring radiant skin, neutral eyeshadow and natural-looking lip colours.

Is soft glam makeup suitable for everyday wear? Absolutely. Its lightweight-looking base and subtle colour palette make it suitable for work, brunches, casual outings and daytime celebrations.

Which makeup products do I need for a soft glam look? A skin tint or foundation, blush, kajal or eyeliner, mascara and a lip tint or lipstick are enough to create a simple soft glam makeup look.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.