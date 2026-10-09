Building a makeup kit under 1,000? These 10 beauty picks are worth considering

Building a complete makeup kit does not necessarily mean spending thousands of rupees on individual products. From foundation and concealer to mascara, kajal and lipstick, several affordable options are available online that can cover the basics without stretching your beauty budget.

Makeup kit is your one-stop solution for all your makeup look (Pexels)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

If you are planning to put together a practical everyday makeup kit, it makes sense to prioritise products that can be used regularly and offer good versatility. Amazon's makeup buying guide recommends considering factors such as skin type, finish, ingredients, shade compatibility and the purpose of each product before making a purchase.

Here are 10 makeup products worth considering, all priced under ₹1,000 at the time of checking. Prices can change depending on offers, sellers and shades.

A foundation is one of the most useful additions to a makeup kit, and the Maybelline Fit Me range is a popular affordable option. The formula is designed to provide a matte finish while helping create a more even-looking complexion. It is particularly worth considering if you prefer a less dewy base.

Key ingredients: Water, cyclohexasiloxane, isododecane, glycerin, nylon-12, silica and dimethicone.

Why add it to your kit: It offers buildable coverage and comes in multiple shades, making it easier to find a closer match for different Indian skin tones.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A primer can help create a smoother base before foundation or concealer. Colorbar Magic Water Primer is a hydrating option with ingredients such as glycerin, butylene glycol, squalane and hazelnut seed oil. The brand also lists green tea and prickly pear extracts.

Key ingredients: Aqua, glycerin, butylene glycol, coco-caprylate/caprate, caprylic/capric triglyceride, squalane, hazelnut seed oil, green tea leaf extract and prickly pear extract.

Why add it to your kit: It helps your base makeup sit more evenly while adding hydration underneath.

A concealer is a practical makeup-kit essential because you can use it selectively instead of applying foundation all over the face. Swiss Beauty's liquid concealer has a lightweight, buildable formulation and is available in multiple shades.

Key ingredients: Water, titanium dioxide, butylene glycol, jojoba seed oil, polyglyceryl-3 diisostearate, iron oxides, hydrolysed collagen, caprylyl glycol, phenoxyethanol and ethylhexylglycerin.

Why add it to your kit: Use it to cover dark circles, blemishes or pigmentation without needing a full-coverage base.

Cream blushes and blush sticks are useful for quick makeup because they can be applied directly to the cheeks and blended with fingers or a sponge. SUGAR's Face FWD Blush Stick has a creamy-to-matte texture and comes in shades such as Pink Prime and Mauve Marvel.

Key ingredients: Beeswax (Cera Alba), Synthetic wax, PVP, Dimethicone, Glycerin & Propylene Glycol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Iron Oxide Black

Why add it to your kit: A blush instantly adds colour to the face and can make a minimal makeup look appear more polished.

If you prefer a more budget-friendly mascara, MARS Fabulash is another option. Its formula is designed for volume and long wear, with beeswax listed among its ingredients. Amazon product data shows the product at under ₹200 in recent price tracking.

Key ingredients: Aqua, Steareth-21, paraffin, glycol montanate, synthetic wax, beeswax, propylene glycol, stearic acid, PVP, dimethicone, glycerin, phenoxyethanol, fragrance and black iron oxide.

Why add it to your kit: It is an inexpensive option if you want a mascara for everyday use without spending a large portion of your makeup budget.

A lipstick can double as the statement product in a minimal makeup kit. Lakmé's 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Lip Color range includes nude, pink, red, brown and plum shades and is designed to give a matte finish.

Key ingredients: Phenyl Trimethicone, polyethylene and dimethicone.

Why add it to your kit: Pick a versatile nude or rose shade for everyday wear, or choose a red or berry shade for festive and evening looks.

Kajal remains one of the most useful products in an Indian makeup kit. FACES CANADA Magneteyes Kajal is designed to be waterproof and smudge-proof, with the brand describing it as highly pigmented and suitable for use on the waterline and eyelids.

Key ingredients: Isododecane, cyclomethicone, synthetic wax, ethylene/propylene copolymer, cellulose, phenyl trimethicone, vegetable oil, rice bran oil, rice bran wax, sunflower oil and almond oil.

Why add it to your kit: It can quickly define the eyes and works for both everyday and more dramatic makeup looks.

A liquid highlighter is useful when you want to add glow without carrying a bulky palette. RENEE You Are Glowing Liquid Highlighter has a dewy finish and contains jojoba oil and vitamin E. The brand also says it can be mixed with foundation for an overall luminous finish.

Key ingredients: Caprylic/capric triglyceride, C12-15 alkyl benzoate, dimethicone, isododecane, silica, soybean oil, sunflower seed oil, olive oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba seed oil, amla extract, tocopherol, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and peptides.

Why add it to your kit: Use a small amount on the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and brow bones for a subtle glow.

For an affordable glow product, Insight Cosmetics Halo Glow Illuminator is another option. The 20ml product can be used directly as a highlighter or mixed with foundation for a more radiant finish.

Key ingredients: Isododecane, ethylene styrene copolymer, hydrogenated polyisobutene and phenoxyethanol. It may also contain mica, titanium dioxide, tin oxide and iron oxide.

Why add it to your kit: Its liquid format makes it versatile—you can use it as a targeted highlighter or mix a little with your base.

For those who prefer a more minimal ingredient list, Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kohl Kajal is worth considering. The kajal is positioned as an intense black, waterproof and smudge-proof formula and is ophthalmologically approved, according to product information.

Key ingredients: Hydrogenated castor oil, rice bran wax and natural vitamin E.

Why add it to your kit: A good kajal can work as an eyeliner, kohl or even as the base for a smoky-eye look, making it a useful multitasking product.

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