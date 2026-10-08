10 skincare products now available at lower prices: Add them to your cart right now
Looking to stock up on skincare products? Here are 10 skincare products worth adding to your cart right away.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Cerave Blemish Control Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide for Acne Prone Skin, Controls Acne & Spots, Unclog Pores & Reduces Blemishes, 236mlView Details
₹1,062
Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash 150 ml | 100% Soap-Free Facewash that doesn't dry out your skin| For All Skin TypesView Details
₹299
DOT & KEY Barrier Repair + Hydrating Gentle Face Wash With Probiotic | Ceremide Face Wash | For Dry Skin,Normal Skin & Sensitive Skin | Gently Cleanses Skin From Dirt & Oil For Unisex,100MlView Details
₹220
Garnier Vitamin C + Face Serum for Skin Brightening & Anti-Dark Spots, 30mlView Details
₹340
Cos-IQ 23% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin, 30mlView Details
₹799
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
If you have been waiting to replenish your skincare shelf or try a product that has been on your wishlist, the Great Indian Festival can be a useful time to shop. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is already live, which will help you stock up on everyday skincare essentials, especially when popular products are available at lower prices. From face washes and moisturisers to serums, sunscreens and lip care, the sale brings together products across different skincare categories, making it easier to compare options and shop according to your routine and budget. However, discounts can vary by product, seller and time, so it is worth checking the latest deal before placing an order.
Along with this, all SBI credit and debit card holders can get a 10% instant discount on all purchases, along with EMI and exchange benefits.
Here are 10 skincare products and categories worth looking out for during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
1. Face washes for everyday cleansing
A face wash is one of the simplest products to add to your skincare routine. During the Amazon sale, you can look for options suited to your skin type, whether it is oily, dry, combination or sensitive. Gentle cleansers can be useful for dry or sensitive skin, while gel-based and foaming formulas are often preferred by those with oilier skin.
If you already have a cleanser that works well for you, a sale is also a good time to buy a backup.
2. Vitamin C serums
Vitamin C serums remain a popular choice for skincare routines focused on dullness and uneven-looking skin. Several brands offer vitamin C formulations at different price points, so the Great Indian Festival can be a chance to compare formulas and pick one that fits your budget.
When shopping for a serum, check the ingredient list, concentration and packaging. A well-formulated product and consistent use matter more than simply choosing the highest percentage.
3. Niacinamide serums
Niacinamide is another widely used skincare ingredient, particularly among people looking to manage excess oil, visible pores and uneven skin tone. You can find niacinamide serums in different concentrations and formulations on Amazon.
If you are new to the ingredient, it is better to start with a simple formulation rather than combining several strong actives at once.
4. Moisturisers for different skin types
A moisturiser is an essential part of most skincare routines, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival can be a good time to pick one up at a discounted price.
Those with dry skin can look for richer creams containing ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid or glycerin. For oily or combination skin, lightweight gel or lotion textures may feel more comfortable.
Before buying a large pack, check whether the formula suits your skin and whether the product has good reviews from verified buyers.
5. Sunscreens
Sunscreen is one skincare product that should ideally remain a daily essential, even when you are not shopping during a sale. The Great Indian Festival can make it easier to stock up on your preferred sunscreen or try a new formula.
Look for broad-spectrum protection and a texture you will actually enjoy using every day. Gel, fluid, cream and lightweight lotion formulas are available for different preferences.
6. Hyaluronic acid serums
If your skin often feels dry, a hyaluronic acid serum may be worth considering. These formulations are designed to support hydration and can be layered under a moisturiser.
The sale can be a useful opportunity to compare different brands and formulations instead of choosing solely based on the discount percentage. Check the complete ingredient list and product size before buying.
7. Cleansing balms and makeup removers
For those who regularly wear makeup or sunscreen, cleansing balms and makeup removers can make the first step of an evening routine easier. Cleansing balms are particularly popular because they can help dissolve makeup, sunscreen and excess sebum before a second cleanser is used.
During the Great Indian Festival, shoppers can compare cleansing oils, balms and micellar water across brands and price ranges.
8. Lip balms and lip care
Lip care is another category worth exploring during the sale. From basic moisturising lip balms to formulas with SPF, there are plenty of options for different needs.
If your lips tend to become dry, look for formulas containing moisturising ingredients such as shea butter, petrolatum or nourishing oils. Lip balms are also relatively easy to stock up on, making a sale a convenient time to buy multiples.
9. Face masks
Face masks can add an occasional step to a skincare routine, particularly when you want some extra hydration or a quick pampering session. Amazon offers clay masks, sheet masks, sleeping masks and hydrating masks across several price ranges.
Rather than buying a mask simply because it has a steep discount, choose one based on your skin type and the result you are looking for.
10. Eye creams and targeted skincare
The Great Indian Festival is also a good time to explore targeted skincare products such as eye creams, pigmentation-focused serums and barrier-supporting treatments.
However, targeted products should complement your existing routine rather than make it unnecessarily complicated. If your routine already contains multiple active ingredients, introducing several new products at once may not be the best approach.
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At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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