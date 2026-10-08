10 skincare products now available at lower prices: Add them to your cart right now

10 skincare products to buy at lower costs (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less If you have been waiting to replenish your skincare shelf or try a product that has been on your wishlist, the Great Indian Festival can be a useful time to shop. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is already live, which will help you stock up on everyday skincare essentials, especially when popular products are available at lower prices. From face washes and moisturisers to serums, sunscreens and lip care, the sale brings together products across different skincare categories, making it easier to compare options and shop according to your routine and budget. However, discounts can vary by product, seller and time, so it is worth checking the latest deal before placing an order.

Along with this, all SBI credit and debit card holders can get a 10% instant discount on all purchases, along with EMI and exchange benefits.

Here are 10 skincare products and categories worth looking out for during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

1. Face washes for everyday cleansing A face wash is one of the simplest products to add to your skincare routine. During the Amazon sale, you can look for options suited to your skin type, whether it is oily, dry, combination or sensitive. Gentle cleansers can be useful for dry or sensitive skin, while gel-based and foaming formulas are often preferred by those with oilier skin.

If you already have a cleanser that works well for you, a sale is also a good time to buy a backup.