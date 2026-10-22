Ditch the 10-step skincare routine: 5 hybrid skincare products that simplify your routine: From moisturisers to skin tints

Gone is the time when the 10-step skincare routine used to be fancied by ever lady. With a hectic schedule and a love for fewer products, hybrid skincare is actually taking over our skincare game by storm.

Hybrid skincare to ditch 10 step (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

From moisturisers infused with sunscreen to serums that hydrate while targeting uneven skin tone, hybrid skincare products are designed to simplify your routine without compromising on essential skincare needs. They can be particularly useful for busy mornings, frequent travellers and anyone who prefers a fuss-free approach to beauty.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The idea is not to eliminate every step from your skincare routine but to choose products that work harder for your skin. The right combination can help maintain hydration, support the skin barrier, provide sun protection and address concerns such as dullness or uneven texture. Here are five types of hybrid skincare heroes worth considering if you want to streamline your routine.

Here are 5 hybrid skincare products that every on-the-go lady needs to have in their bag:

Moisturiser With SPF: Hydration Meets Sun Protection:

If there is one product that can make your morning skincare routine more efficient, it is a moisturiser with broad-spectrum sun protection. This hybrid combines the hydrating benefits of a daily moisturiser with the protective properties of sunscreen, helping you reduce the number of products you need to apply before stepping outdoors.

Depending on the formulation, these products may contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides to help attract moisture and support the skin barrier. The SPF component helps protect against UVB rays, while broad-spectrum protection also covers UVA rays, which contribute to premature skin ageing.

How to use it: Apply generously as the final step in your morning skincare routine. For adequate sun protection, use a dedicated broad-spectrum sunscreen when needed, particularly if the moisturiser's SPF application would be insufficient. Reapply sunscreen approximately every two hours outdoors and after swimming or sweating.

Serum-Moisturiser: Hydration Without the Extra Layers

Using a serum followed by a moisturiser is a familiar skincare ritual, but a serum-moisturiser hybrid can combine lightweight hydration with a more nourishing finish. These formulas are ideal for people who want the benefits of a treatment product without having to layer multiple textures.

Look for formulations featuring hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide or ceramides. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin help attract and retain moisture, while ceramides support the skin barrier. Niacinamide can help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and support the skin's barrier function.

Depending on the formulation, these hybrids may work well for normal, combination or dehydrated skin. Those with very dry skin may still prefer to apply a richer moisturiser on top, particularly during colder months or when their skin feels tight.

How to use it: Apply to clean skin, following the product's instructions. In the morning, follow with sunscreen if the formula does not contain adequate sun protection. At night, you can use it as a standalone moisturising step if it provides enough hydration for your skin.

Tinted Sunscreen: Skincare Meets Everyday Coverage

For those who like a little coverage but do not want to wear foundation every day, tinted sunscreen is a practical hybrid to consider. It combines sun protection with sheer or light cosmetic coverage, helping even out the appearance of the complexion while keeping your routine relatively simple.

Many tinted sunscreens contain iron oxides, which provide their colour. These pigments can also offer additional protection against visible light, which may contribute to hyperpigmentation in some skin tones. This makes iron-oxide-containing tinted sunscreens worth considering for people concerned about dark spots or uneven pigmentation.

The finish can range from dewy to matte, depending on the formulation. Lightweight options may appeal to oily skin, while moisturising versions can work well for drier complexions.

How to use it: Apply a generous, even layer as your final morning skincare step. Do not use a thin layer simply because the product offers cosmetic coverage; doing so can reduce the level of sun protection you receive. If you need more coverage, add concealer or a small amount of foundation without compromising sunscreen application.

Exfoliating Cleansers: Cleansing With a Smoothing Benefit

A cleanser that incorporates gentle exfoliating ingredients can be useful for people who want to address dullness and rough texture without adding a separate exfoliation step. Depending on the formula, these products may contain salicylic acid, lactic acid or other exfoliating ingredients alongside cleansing agents.

Salicylic acid is oil-soluble and can help unclog pores, making it a popular ingredient in cleansers formulated for oily or blemish-prone skin. Lactic acid, an alpha-hydroxy acid, can help exfoliate the skin's surface and improve the appearance of uneven texture.

However, multitasking does not automatically mean that a product is suitable for everyday use. Exfoliating cleansers can cause dryness or irritation, particularly when combined with retinoids, other exfoliating acids or harsh cleansing products.

How to use it: Start with a few uses a week, following the product's directions, and adjust according to your skin's tolerance. Avoid scrubbing aggressively, and apply moisturiser afterwards. Use sunscreen during the day, as exfoliation can make a careful sun-protection routine especially important.

Lip-and-Cheek Tints: One Product for Two Makeup Steps

Hybrid beauty does not stop at skincare. Lip-and-cheek tints are convenient additions to a pared-back beauty routine, offering a flush of colour for both the lips and cheeks with a single product. While they are not a replacement for skincare essentials, they can help simplify the transition from skincare to everyday makeup.

Available in liquid, cream, balm and gel textures, these products can create anything from a subtle wash of colour to a more pronounced flush. Some formulas also include emollients to help the product glide smoothly across the skin.

Cream and balm textures can be particularly useful for a fresh, dewy finish, while lightweight liquid tints may suit those who prefer a more natural, long-lasting stain. Choosing a shade that complements your skin tone can make it easier to create a coordinated look with minimal effort.

How to use it: Dab a small amount onto the cheeks and blend quickly with your fingers or a brush. Apply a thin layer to the lips and build the colour gradually. Check the packaging before using the product on both areas, especially if you have sensitive skin.

The Takeaway: Simplify, Don't Overcomplicate

Hybrid skincare heroes can make a noticeable difference to how manageable your daily routine feels. A moisturiser with SPF, a serum-moisturiser, a tinted sunscreen, an exfoliating cleanser and a lip-and-cheek tint each combine functions that might otherwise require separate products.

However, a shorter routine should still meet your skin's basic needs. Most people can build an effective foundation around a gentle cleanser, a moisturiser suited to their skin type and broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day. Additional products can be introduced according to individual concerns and preferences.

Similar stories for you

Want salon-like hair at home? Here are 7 hair straighteners to make styling easier

Nat Habit’s Swagatika Das on modern Ayurveda, skincare trends and why a simpler routine may work better

6 smudge-proof lip liners for defined lips and longer-lasting lipstick

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.