Banarasi has long been associated with wedding trousseaus, heirloom sarees and festive wardrobes. But this Diwali, the much-loved textile deserves a place beyond the traditional drape. Its rich brocade, intricate motifs and zari detailing are finding their way into corsets, skirts, jackets, co-ord sets and contemporary separates that feel relevant to modern wardrobes.

Diwali 2026 fashion: 6 contemporary ways to wear Banarasi beyond the traditional saree (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The shift is not about replacing the classic Banarasi saree. It is about giving the textile more room to evolve. From structured brocade blouses to tailored jackets and relaxed co-ords, these contemporary interpretations offer fresh ways to wear heritage without being restricted to one silhouette or occasion.

What makes Banarasi fabric distinctive?

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Before experimenting with the silhouette, it helps to understand what makes Banarasi special. The textile tradition is associated with Varanasi and is known for its intricate brocade work, silk fabrics and zari ornamentation. Traditional designs often feature floral and foliate motifs, including kalga and bel, alongside detailed patterns, metallic effects and meena work.

Its distinguishing features include intricate zari work, compact weaving and motifs influenced by Mughal design traditions. While silk is closely associated with traditional Banarasi brocade, the textile is also available in different materials and constructions. Shoppers should check the fabric composition and craftsmanship of individual pieces rather than assuming every garment labelled Banarasi is made from pure silk or produced using the same weaving process.

6 contemporary ways to wear Banarasi this Diwali:

Swap the traditional blouse for a Banarasi corset

A Banarasi corset is one of the most striking ways to bring the textile into a contemporary festive wardrobe. Instead of pairing a brocade blouse with a conventional saree, wear a structured corset with a plain silk saree, a fluid skirt or even tailored trousers.

Actor Kiara Advani offered a striking example in August 2026, wearing a gilded three-piece ensemble by designer Yash Patil's label That Antiquepiece. The look featured a handwoven silk brocade corset, a silk tissue skirt and a silk satin stole. Its construction reportedly took more than 100 hours.

Swap the traditional blouse for a Banarasi corset

For a Diwali gathering, let the corset remain the focal point. Pair it with a solid-coloured saree or skirt, add statement earrings and keep the rest of the accessories relatively restrained. If the corset has heavy zari work, avoid layering on too much jewellery.

Give the Banarasi saree a modern blouse makeover

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The classic Banarasi saree is not going anywhere, but the blouse can completely change its personality. A structured corset blouse, a sleeveless square-neck design, a sculpted sweetheart neckline or a contemporary back-detail blouse can make a traditional drape feel fresh.

For a more balanced look, pair a heavily patterned saree with a relatively simple blouse. If the saree is understated, experiment with a brocade blouse in a contrasting colour. Jewel tones such as emerald, wine and deep purple work beautifully for evening celebrations, while ivory and muted gold can create a softer festive look.

You can also experiment with the drape. A neatly pleated pallu, a belt at the waist or a slightly more relaxed drape can change the overall mood without taking attention away from the textile.

Choose an A-line Banarasi kurta for a fuss-free festive look

If you prefer comfort without giving up on festive dressing, an A-line Banarasi kurta is worth considering. Its gently flared silhouette offers room to move, while the brocade fabric adds enough visual interest to make the outfit occasion-appropriate.

Pair a shorter A-line kurta with straight-fit trousers or cigarette pants for a clean silhouette. A longer version can work with slim palazzos or churidars, depending on the volume of the garment. If the kurta has an elaborate woven pattern, keep the bottoms relatively plain.

For a family Diwali lunch or puja, choose a kurta with subtle motifs and minimal embellishment. For an evening get-together, a deeper colour with more prominent zari detailing can make the outfit feel dressier. Finish with juttis, small jhumkas and a structured potli bag.

Try Banarasi co-ord sets for a contemporary festive outfit

Co-ord sets offer a practical way to wear a heritage textile without committing to a saree or a heavily layered ensemble. A Banarasi jacket with matching trousers, a brocade top with a coordinated skirt or a relaxed shirt-and-pants set can look polished while retaining the richness of the fabric.

Contemporary labels are experimenting with lighter constructions, new patterns and coordinated separates to make Banarasi more versatile. The idea is to retain the textile's distinctive character while giving it a silhouette that feels easier to wear.

For your own festive look, choose a co-ord set with one strong design feature, such as a patterned jacket, a statement collar or metallic detailing. Break up the set by pairing its top with plain trousers or wearing the trousers with a crisp shirt later. This also gives the outfit more repeat-wear potential.

5. Style a Banarasi skirt with a contemporary top

A Banarasi skirt can make a statement without requiring the full grandeur of a traditional lehenga. Depending on the weave and volume, it can be styled with a fitted blouse, a minimal crop top, a silk shirt or even a structured waistcoat.

For a festive dinner or Diwali party, pair a high-waisted brocade skirt with a solid-coloured fitted top. A shorter top works well with a voluminous skirt because it defines the waist and balances the proportions. If the skirt is more streamlined, you can experiment with a slightly relaxed shirt tucked in at the front.

Designers such as Amit Aggarwal have explored traditional textiles through contemporary skirts, jackets, gowns and modular separates. This approach shows how Banarasi-inspired textiles can retain their richness while moving into silhouettes beyond traditional occasion wear.

Add a Banarasi jacket or waistcoat to your festive wardrobe

A Banarasi jacket is a useful option if you want to incorporate the textile without wearing a head-to-toe traditional outfit. It can be layered over a plain kurta, a silk camisole, a shirt or even a simple dress.

For a more tailored look, wear a brocade waistcoat with straight trousers and a plain shirt. If you prefer something more dramatic, an ankle-length jacket or a kimono-style silhouette can make the outfit feel fashion-forward.

Designer Mayyur Girotra has also explored heritage textiles, including Banarasi brocade, through contemporary outerwear such as long coats and kimono-style jackets. It is an example of how traditional textiles can be reinterpreted through shape and construction rather than relying only on embellishment.

For Diwali, style a statement jacket with a monochrome base so that the weave stands out. You can also wear it with a simple kurta set to give an existing outfit a festive update.

How to style Banarasi without making the outfit look too traditional:

The trick is to let the textile do the talking. Banarasi brocade already has texture, pattern and often a metallic finish, so adding too many competing elements can make an outfit feel visually heavy.

A few styling principles can help:

Balance rich fabric with simpler pieces: Pair an ornate Banarasi skirt or jacket with a plain top, trousers or saree.

Think about proportions: A voluminous skirt works well with a fitted blouse or corset, while a structured jacket can be balanced with straight-fit trousers.

Choose accessories carefully: Gold earrings, a statement ring or a sleek clutch may be enough. You do not need to wear every festive accessory at once.

Experiment with colour: Traditional reds, pinks and greens remain timeless, but muted ivory, pistachio and metallic shades offer a more understated interpretation.

Look at fabric composition and construction: Check whether the garment is silk, a blend or another material, and understand how it has been woven or embellished before buying.

Why Banarasi is finding a place beyond the wedding wardrobe

The renewed interest in Banarasi is not simply about making traditional textiles look trendy. Designers are finding ways to retain the craft's visual identity while adapting it to different silhouettes, occasions and styling preferences.

From brocade corsets and contemporary co-ords to skirts, gowns and outerwear, these interpretations allow the textile to move beyond the wedding wardrobe. Some designers are also reworking existing Banarasi textiles, including pre-loved sarees, into new garments.

That approach gives the textile a longer life in the wardrobe. A Banarasi corset can be styled with a saree one day and a skirt another; a brocade jacket can be worn over a kurta or a simple dress. Instead of saving the fabric for one grand occasion, these interpretations make it easier to bring it out more often.

This Diwali, whether you choose a traditional saree with a contemporary blouse or experiment with a brocade skirt, corset or jacket, the idea is to wear Banarasi in a way that feels like your own. Its heritage lies in the textile; the silhouette is yours to play with.

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Banarasi fabric styling: FAQs How can you wear Banarasi fabric in a modern way this Diwali? You can experiment with Banarasi corsets, co-ord sets, A-line kurtas, skirts and jackets. Pair statement brocade pieces with simpler separates to create a contemporary festive look.

What can you pair with a Banarasi skirt for a festive party? A Banarasi skirt can be paired with a fitted crop top, corset blouse, silk shirt or structured waistcoat. Choose a simpler top if the skirt has dense brocade work, so the outfit looks balanced.

Can Banarasi kurtas be worn for Diwali celebrations? Yes. An A-line or straight-cut Banarasi kurta paired with cigarette pants, straight trousers or palazzos works well for family gatherings and festive celebrations. Keep the accessories minimal if the fabric has elaborate zari detailing.

How do you style a Banarasi blouse with a saree? Pair a heavily patterned Banarasi blouse with a simpler saree, or wear a contrasting brocade blouse with a solid-coloured drape. Contemporary necklines, corset-inspired cuts and sleeveless designs can give the outfit a modern finish.

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