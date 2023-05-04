Does using a facial razor damage your skin? Here's what you need to know

Facial hair removal is a popular beauty routine for both men and women. While there are numerous methods available, such as waxing, threading, and laser treatments, using a facial razor is a quick and convenient way to achieve a smooth, hair-free complexion. Unlike other methods, using a facial razor does not require a visit to the salon or specialized equipment, making it an attractive option for many people. Facial razors are becoming increasingly popular among women as a quick and easy way to remove unwanted facial hair. Despite its convenience, many individuals are concerned about the potential damage that using a facial razor could cause to their skin. (Also read: Face shaving: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while shaving your face ) Many people are concerned about the potential damage that using a facial razor could cause to their skin.(Freepik )

What you should know before using facial razor

"While facial razors may seem like a convenient solution for removing facial hair, they can cause a variety of problems, including razor burn, ingrown hairs, and even infection. One of the main risks of using a facial razor is razor burn. Razor burn occurs when the razor blade scrapes against the skin, causing redness, irritation, and sometimes even small bumps. This can be especially problematic for those with sensitive skin, as it can exacerbate existing skin conditions such as rosacea or eczema," says, Lalita Arya, Skincare and Haircare Expert and Vice President, Dermapuritys.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "Another potential risk of using a facial razor is the development of ingrown hairs. When the razor blade cuts the hair at an angle, it can cause it to grow back into the skin resulting in painful, red bumps. Ingrown hairs are unsightly and can lead to infection if left untreated. In addition to these risks, using a facial razor can also lead to infection. This is especially true if the razor is not cleaned properly between uses or if it is shared with others. Infection can result in redness, swelling, and even pus-filled bumps, which can be challenging to treat and may require medical attention."

She adds, "Given these potential risks, opting for a more permanent solution for facial hair removal, such as facial laser hair reduction is better. Laser hair reduction targets the hair follicles, preventing them from growing back. This results in smooth, hair-free skin without the risk of razor burn, ingrown hairs, or infection. Facial laser hair reduction is a safe and effective way to remove facial hair permanently. Unlike facial razors, laser hair reduction does not damage the skin and can even improve the texture and appearance of the skin over time."

"While facial razors may seem like a quick and easy solution for removing facial hair, they can potentially damage the skin and lead to various problems. It's better to opt for a more permanent solution, such as facial laser hair reduction, which is safe, effective and offers long-lasting results. If you're considering facial hair removal, I encourage you to schedule a consultation with one of our experienced dermatologists to learn more about our laser hair reduction treatments," concludes Lalita.