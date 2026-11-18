Dry, brittle, and damaged hair is such a turn-off! They not only ruin the entire look but also speaks a lot about your scalp health. While reversing damaged hair is not possible, there are certainly hair care products to help you retain the lost moisture and replenish your hair to make it look healthier.

Celebrity hairstylist shares 8 hair care products that help repair dry and damaged hair (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

The best hair repair products help improve the strength, softness, smoothness and manageability of damaged hair. From bond-building treatments that target weakened hair fibres to hydrating shampoos, conditioners and deep-conditioning masks that help reduce dryness and frizz, the right formula depends on your hair's specific needs. Whether your hair is damaged by heat styling, colouring, chemical treatments or everyday wear, these hair repair products can help improve its overall appearance and texture.

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Popular celebrity hairstylist, Priyanka Borkar tells HT Shop Now, “When choosing hair repair products, it’s important to understand what your hair needs rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach". She further states that dry and damaged hair needs hydration and, therefore, it is important to choose hair care products that are hydrating and add moisture and shine to your hair. Borkar also says, "The key is to choose products that address your specific hair concerns and build a routine that supports your hair’s overall health and appearance.”

Here are 6 hair care products recommended by Borkar.

Dry, rough hair often needs more than just a regular cleansing routine. The TRESemmé Hydra Matrix Shampoo is designed for hair that needs a hydration boost while being cleansed. It helps remove dirt, excess oil and product build-up, leaving the hair feeling fresh and manageable. Its hydrating approach makes it a suitable option for those dealing with dryness and dull-looking strands. Use it as the first step in your hair care routine, followed by a nourishing conditioner to help maintain softness and smoothness.

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If your hair feels rough, tangled or difficult to manage after shampooing, a hydrating conditioner can make a noticeable difference. The TRESemmé Hydra Matrix Conditioner is designed to complement the Hydra Matrix shampoo by providing conditioning care to dry hair. It helps improve softness, smoothness and manageability, making detangling easier. Apply it to the lengths and ends of your hair after shampooing, leave it on as directed and rinse thoroughly. It is a useful addition to a routine focused on keeping dry hair feeling nourished and manageable.

Frequent heat styling, colouring and everyday environmental exposure can leave hair feeling weak, brittle and dry. The Dove Peptide Bond Strength Hair Treatment Mask is designed for hair that needs some extra conditioning care. Its peptide-focused formulation makes it an interesting choice for those looking to address the appearance and feel of damaged hair. A treatment mask can help improve softness, smoothness and manageability while making strands easier to detangle. Use it periodically as part of your hair care routine, following the product's usage instructions, especially if your hair feels particularly dry or stressed.

When dry hair feels rough and damaged, choosing a repair-focused shampoo can help. The Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinising Shampoo is formulated to cleanse while supporting conditioning. Its keratin-focused positioning makes it relevant for those concerned about damage, breakage and an uneven hair texture. It can be used as the cleansing step in a repair-focused routine, helping prepare the hair for a mask or conditioner.

A regular conditioner may not always feel sufficient when your hair is extremely dry, rough or damaged. The Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinizing Mask offers an additional conditioning step for strands that need extra attention. Designed around keratin-focused repair care, it can help improve the feel, softness and manageability of damaged hair. Hair masks are especially useful for lengths and ends that dry out from heat styling, chemical treatments, or everyday wear and tear. Use it as directed to give your hair a more intensive conditioning treatment.

Dry hair can often benefit from an extra conditioning step, particularly when the lengths and ends feel rough or look dull. The Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil and Lavender Hair Mask is a treatment option for those looking to add nourishment to their hair care routine. Argan oil is known for its emollient properties and can help improve the feel and appearance of dry strands. The mask can help leave hair feeling softer, smoother and easier to manage. Apply it to clean, damp hair as directed, paying particular attention to the lengths and ends.

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