From Kiara’s bold red dress to Rashmika’s 5 lakh gown: Top fashion hits on 'Koffee with Karan Season 9'

The Koffee With Karan couch has always been about celebrity confessions, unexpected revelations and plenty of entertainment. But this season, the fashion deserves a little attention of its own.

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With season 9 bringing together some of Bollywood's most talked-about names, the show has also served up an interesting mix of designer outfits, statement jewellery and eveningwear. The latest promo featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has already caught attention, with Kiara stepping out in a striking red bodycon dress.

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From her bold red look to Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious Alaïa ensemble and Karisma Kapoor's understated Sabyasachi styling, here's a closer look at some of the season's fashion moments.

Kiara Advani makes a statement in a red bodycon dress

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to appear together on Koffee With Karan season 9, and the newly released promo gives viewers a glimpse of their playful conversation with host Karan Johar.

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While the couple's banter has already sparked interest, Kiara's outfit is another reason to pause the video. The actor is seen wearing a red bodycon dress featuring a side slit, bringing a bold, figure-skimming silhouette to the screen.

Red is one of those colours that rarely needs an elaborate introduction. It makes an impact on its own, and the fitted silhouette gives this look an eveningwear feel without relying on excessive detailing.

The side slit also adds movement to the otherwise streamlined shape. It's a simple styling idea worth borrowing if you're looking for a dress that feels striking without needing too many extras.

The designer and price of Kiara's dress have not been publicly established, so we're keeping this one to the details visible in the promo.

Rashmika Mandanna wears a ₹ 4.98 lakh Alaïa dress

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna brought a dose of understated drama to the Koffee couch when she appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna brought a dose of understated drama to the Koffee couch when she appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor chose a custom bottle-green bodycon dress from Alaïa, priced at approximately ₹4.98 lakh. The velvety finish, square neckline and detailed stitching at the back gave the ensemble a sophisticated eveningwear appeal.

She completed the look with red-and-black René Caovilla heels, priced at approximately ₹1.54 lakh. Her centre-parted soft waves, smoky eye makeup and reddish-brown lipstick complemented the deep green outfit.

What makes this look interesting is the balance between the rich colour, body-skimming silhouette and relatively restrained styling. The dress does most of the talking, while the heels add another luxurious detail.

Vijay Deverakonda opts for a velvet blazer

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Vijay Deverakonda kept his look classic but gave it a luxurious twist with a blue velvet blazer from British label Helen Anthony.

The double-breasted blazer featured peak lapels, padded shoulders and a structured silhouette. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and black trousers, creating a sharp contrast against the rich blue velvet.

The blazer was listed at approximately ₹2.02 lakh, while the matching wide-leg wool trousers were priced at around ₹84,952.

It's a useful reminder that men's eveningwear doesn't always have to rely on a conventional black suit. A velvet blazer in a rich colour can add texture and personality while keeping the overall outfit polished.

Karisma Kapoor brings quiet luxury to the Koffee couch

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Karisma Kapoor took a different approach to evening dressing when she appeared alongside Salman Khan in the season premiere.

The actor wore a black satin shirt paired with a straight-fit embellished pencil skirt, both from Sabyasachi. She left the top buttons open to create a V-neckline and layered the outfit with jewellery from the designer's collection.

Her accessories included Bengal Pearl Halo earrings priced at ₹6.3 lakh, a Bengal Pearl Halo necklace worth ₹3.3 lakh and a Royal Bengal Frog ring priced at ₹4.5 lakh.

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was completed with soft, centre-parted waves, kohl-lined eyes and a rich reddish-brown lip colour.

What I particularly like about this combination is the contrast between the simplicity of a black shirt and the detail of the embellished skirt and jewellery. It's a good example of how a wardrobe basic can be elevated with the right statement pieces.

Koffee with Karan 9 is serving more than celebrity confessions

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From Kiara's bold red dress to Rashmika's velvet Alaïa ensemble and Karisma's Sabyasachi separates, this season's Koffee couch has offered a varied fashion edit.

There's no single formula here. A statement colour, a rich fabric, a classic black shirt or a well-chosen piece of jewellery can each become the focal point of an outfit.

And while the designer price tags may be out of reach for most wardrobes, the styling ideas are easier to take inspiration from. Sometimes, all it takes is a good silhouette or one standout accessory to make an outfit feel more considered.

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Koffee with Karan outfits: FAQs What is Kiara Advani wearing in the Koffee With Karan 9 promo? Kiara Advani is seen wearing a red bodycon dress with a side slit in the promo featuring her and Sidharth Malhotra. How much did Karisma Kapoor's Koffee With Karan jewellery cost? Her Bengal Pearl Halo earrings were priced at ₹6.3 lakh, the necklace at ₹3.3 lakh and the Royal Bengal Frog ring at ₹4.5 lakh. Which designer did Karisma Kapoor wear on Koffee With Karan 9? Karisma Kapoor wore a black satin shirt and embellished pencil skirt from Sabyasachi, paired with jewellery from the designer's collection. How much does Rashmika Mandanna's Alaïa dress cost? Her custom bottle-green Alaïa bodycon dress was listed at approximately ₹4.98 lakh.

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