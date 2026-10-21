From office commutes to weekend outings, a practical guide to choose between a tote, shoulder bag, and backpack for everyday use

A bag is more than an accessory. It is something we carry through different moments of our day, often without giving much thought to whether it truly suits our lifestyle. Choosing the right bag begins with understanding what we carry, how we move, and what makes us feel comfortable and confident. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Supriya Shirsat Satam, founder and creative director of FOReT, shared tips on choosing the right bag that suits everyday needs.

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​Also read | 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe: From everyday totes to dinner-ready clutches

The tote bag

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According to Satam, for those balancing work, travel and personal commitments, a tote offers flexibility. She recommends looking for comfortable handles, thoughtful compartments, and enough room for your laptop, lunch or other essentials. However, bigger isn't always better. An oversized bag can become unnecessarily heavy, encouraging us to carry more than we need.

If your routine revolves around a laptop, documents, and a few essentials, a minimalist folio offers a polished alternative to a conventional tote.

The minimal folio

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{{^usCountry}} If your routine revolves around a laptop, documents, and a few essentials, a minimalist folio offers a polished alternative to a conventional tote. You can consider a structured laptop bag that combines structured proportions, a few details, and can be considered for a packed workday. The shoulder bag or backpack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If your routine revolves around a laptop, documents, and a few essentials, a minimalist folio offers a polished alternative to a conventional tote. You can consider a structured laptop bag that combines structured proportions, a few details, and can be considered for a packed workday. The shoulder bag or backpack {{/usCountry}}

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“Shoulder bags work beautifully when you prefer travelling light, moving between meetings, errands and social occasions,” highlighted Satam. Backpacks, meanwhile, are practical for longer commutes and heavier loads, distributing weight across both shoulders. In either case, comfort, strap construction and accessibility should guide your choice.

Backpacks, meanwhile, are practical for longer commutes and heavier loads, distributing weight across both shoulders.

However, if you are someone who doesn't like to carry heavy bags on your shoulder due to discomfort or frozen shoulder, you can consider a backpack that equally distributes the load and make it easier to carry.

Crossbody bags

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Apart from totes, shoulder bags, and backpacks, crossbody or sling bags are also great options for weekend outings. You don't need to carry a heavy bag packed with everything you own.

A crossbody bag can comfortably hold your essentials, such as cash, your phone, keys, cards, and a few other necessities.

A crossbody bag can comfortably hold your essentials, such as cash, your phone, keys, cards, and a few other necessities, allowing you to move around freely and enjoy your outing without the extra weight.

Materials matter as much as silhouettes

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“Beyond functionality, I encourage people to look at what their bags are made from. Materials influence weight, texture, durability, and how a product ages,” said Satam. There are a lot of sustainable options also available in bags these days that offer materials from plant-based leather and cork to banana bark and recycled materials.