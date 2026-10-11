From Rashmika Mandanna’s brown saree to Jacqueline Fernandez’s pastel drape, Bollywood stars bring ethnic glamour to Swadesh anniversary. Watch

Last night was a star-studded affair as Bollywood celebrities arrived for Swadesh’s first anniversary celebrations in Mumbai. From Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to Gauri Khan and Ranveer Singh, the A-listers brought their A-game to the fashion front. From statement ethnic ensembles to contemporary silhouettes, the evening offered plenty of festive fashion inspiration. Let’s take a closer look at who wore what and pick up some style notes for the upcoming festive season. (Also read: Isha Ambani’s ethnic look at Swadesh anniversary is a masterclass in maximalism, vibrant colours and traditional craftsmanship; take fashion notes )

Rashmika Mandanna

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Looking for stunning saree fashion inspiration? Rashmika Mandanna has you covered in a chocolate-brown saree featuring a golden zari border and sequin embellishments, paired with a heavily embellished golden blouse. She draped the pallu traditionally, letting it fall gracefully over her shoulder. Styled with statement earrings and bangles, she looked effortlessly glamorous.

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Jacqueline Fernandez

{{^usCountry}} Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in a pastel saree featuring delicate pink floral prints and intricate net detailing. She paired it with a matching embroidered blouse featuring a V-neckline. With soft makeup, statement earrings and multiple rings, she looked like an elegant princess. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in a pastel saree featuring delicate pink floral prints and intricate net detailing. She paired it with a matching embroidered blouse featuring a V-neckline. With soft makeup, statement earrings and multiple rings, she looked like an elegant princess. {{/usCountry}}

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Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari radiates timeless royalty in a jet-black lehenga featuring subtle gold motifs and a heavily embroidered zardozi dupatta with shimmering tassels. Styled with a sleek crew-neck blouse, statement emerald drop earrings, and a neat low bun, the look blends minimalistic modern elegance with classic regal grandeur.

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Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor brings a vintage regal charm to life in an antique gold and royal purple Anarkali ensemble. The sheer gold kurti, embellished with intricate threadwork around the neckline and sleeves, features a crushed metallic gold flared hem lined with deep purple and gold brocade borders. Paired with purple churidar pants, a draped gold dupatta, stacked bangles, and oversized traditional chandbalis, her half-up, half-down hairstyle completes this graceful, classic look.

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Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon showcases a striking fusion of traditional art and bohemian chic in a bronze-gold short kurti paired with deep purple pants. The highlight of her ensemble is the vibrant, multi-colored Patola-print dupatta, trimmed with intricate circular mirror-work borders and cowrie shell fringe along the hem. She completes the opulent look with a ruby-and-emerald-studded choker and a metallic, embellished clutch.

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Sara Alia Khan

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a royal blue and deep purple Bandhani lehenga set that blends traditional textile art with a chic, modern silhouette. The ensemble features a sleeveless halter-neck crop top heavily detailed with mirror-work embroidery, paired with a rich panelled lehenga and a draped dupatta trimmed with metallic fringe. Sleekly pulled-back hair in a neat bun, understated makeup, and stacked bangles complete this vibrant, festive statement.

Ranveer Singh

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Ranveer Singh makes a bold, festive statement in a striking magenta silk kurta paired with a matching gold brocade Nehru jacket. He anchors the vivid top half with crisp white tailored trousers and dark dress shoes. Adding his signature swagger, he finishes the look with retro yellow-tinted sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, and a well-groomed beard and slicked-back hairstyle.