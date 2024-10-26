Gauri Khan on her style evolution over the years, from wearing 'fitted dresses and stilettos' to now choosing 'comfort'

Gauri Khan is one of the most spoken-about celebrities of Bollywood. While she is known for her work as an interior designer, she also grabs attention with her style. In a recent interview with Elle India, Gauri, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan and shares three children with him — Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan — was asked about her personal style. Also read | Gauri Khan's bold black dress screams pure luxe. You won’t believe how much it costs Gauri Khan says her current style is all about comfort and elegance. (Instagram/Gauri Khan)

Gauri Khan reflects on her style

Gauri Khan, who hails from Delhi, said she has moved on from her look-at-me outfits comprising 'fitted dresses and stilettos' and now leans towards no-holds-barred Bollywood glamour with looks that are both comfortable and elegant.

She said, “Growing up, the rage or style was all about fitted dresses and stilettos. Now, style is first about comfort, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing elegance... I don’t follow trends. As a designer, I appreciate beautiful craftsmanship that stands the test of time.”

'Beauty comes from being comfortable and happy'

Gauri, who is often spotted at high-profile events, such as the Ambani wedding festivities in her designer best or on red carpets in stylish Western wear, also reflected on her journey and the legacy she wishes to create. She spoke about the importance of being 'comfortable and happy in your own skin'.

She said, “I hope to leave behind a legacy of authenticity and the belief that true beauty comes from being comfortable and happy in your own skin. Through my design work, my style, or the values I’ve instilled in my children, I want the next generation to embrace their individuality, cherish their journey, and approach life with a sense of purpose and passion.”

More about Gauri

She owns the studio Gauri Khan Designs and has designed the homes of celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ranbir Kapoor. Gauri is also the co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment and has credits on Shah Rukh Khan's films like Main Hoon Na and Chennai Express, among others.