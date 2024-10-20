Gauri Khan's bold black dress screams pure luxe. You won’t believe how much it costs

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, stuns on the red carpet at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024. The glamorous event includes A-listers like Isha Ambani, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, and more. Gauri is an absolute showstopper who consistently catches the attention of fashion critics. Her latest look at the awards was no exception, as she exudes pure class in a chic black ensemble, proving that style truly runs in the Khan family. Let's decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Gauri Khan shows Gen-Z how to slay power dressing in trendy bandeau top and blazer look at Manish Malhotra store launch ) Gauri Khan dazzles at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024 in chic black dress. (Instagram)

Gauri Khan stuns in classy black dress

Gauri, who is often seen rocking chic pantsuits or blazers, switched things up this time by opting for a classy black dress that radiated pure royalty. Her outfit features a sophisticated crew neck, intricate sheer lace panelling with elegant cut-out detailing at the waist, a sleek satin weave, a concealed rear zip fastening, and short sleeves. The ankle-length dress, complete with an asymmetric hemline, made her look effortlessly regal.

How much her dress costs?

If you're in love with Gauri's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her ensemble is from the designer brand Stella McCartney and comes with a price tag of €3,867, which is approximately ₹3,42,230.

Gauri Khan's outfit costs ₹3,42,230.(www.farfetch.com)

She elevated her look with diamond earrings, a sleek silver watch, a chic beige Hermes bag, and a pair of Jimmy Choo high heels, all perfectly complementing her outfit. Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. To complete the look, her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left open in a side partition, adding the final touch of elegance.

About Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is an Indian interior designer, film producer, and the wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. She co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment and runs her brand Gauri Khan Designs, known for its luxury interior work for celebrities.