If you thought the biggest attraction in Grand Theft Auto VI would be its cars, chaotic missions and spectacularly questionable life choices, think again. Vice City has another obsession, which is fashion. After 13 years of anticipation, Rockstar Games' much-awaited video game has finally arrived, and its style universe is already making waves beyond the gaming world.

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Set in the fictional, Miami-inspired state of Leonida, GTA 6 brings back the sun-soaked glamour, neon-lit nightlife and larger-than-life personalities associated with Vice City. But this time, the fashion conversation is just as interesting as the gameplay. From Lucia Caminos' streetwear-inspired wardrobe and Jason Duval's relaxed tropical shirts to luxury-inspired accessories and in-game clothing stores, getting dressed is part of the experience.

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And the fashion world isn't sitting this one out. With a GTA-themed retail takeover at London's Selfridges, a Nike collaboration involving Travis Scott and official merchandise making its way into the real world, the game is becoming a pop-culture fashion moment in its own right.

Lucia and Jason are bringing Vice City's fashion moodboard to life

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One of the biggest talking points around GTA 6 is its dual protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist, brings a fresh perspective to the game's fashion universe. Her looks move between sporty separates, fitted tops, casual streetwear and going-out outfits, giving her wardrobe a distinctly contemporary feel.

Jason, meanwhile, leans into relaxed Florida-inspired dressing. Think tropical-print shirts, casual tops, easy-going trousers and laid-back holiday dressing. Together, their wardrobes reflect the contrasting sides of Vice City: one part sun-soaked beach culture, another part neon-lit nightlife.

The attention to clothing is not merely decorative. GTA 6 features a world of fashion choices that spans everyday stores and luxury-inspired boutiques. As players progress through the fictional city's social and criminal hierarchies, their characters can move from basic tank tops and cargo trousers to sharper tailoring and polished footwear.

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{{^usCountry}} In other words, the wardrobe is another way of building a character's identity. Luxury fashion gets a satirical Vice City makeover {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In other words, the wardrobe is another way of building a character's identity. Luxury fashion gets a satirical Vice City makeover {{/usCountry}}

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GTA has always enjoyed poking fun at celebrity culture, consumerism and the obsession with designer labels. Fashion is no exception. The franchise's fictional brands have often borrowed familiar visual cues from real-world luxury houses, turning them into playful parodies.

GTA 6 continues that tradition. Images released ahead of the launch sparked conversations about accessories and clothing that appeared reminiscent of recognisable luxury pieces, including a Birkin-like handbag, logo-heavy tracksuit bottoms and statement watches.

It is important to remember that these visual references are not necessarily official collaborations with the brands they resemble. The satire is part of the game's identity. By creating fictional labels that feel instantly familiar, Rockstar reflects how fashion logos, luxury accessories and status symbols operate in popular culture.

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And that is precisely what makes the game's fashion interesting. It isn't simply showcasing expensive-looking clothes; it is also making fun of the culture that gives those clothes their status.

From Nike to Selfridges, GTA 6 is entering the real fashion world

The game's fashion influence is no longer limited to its digital streets. Brands and retailers are already finding ways to participate in the excitement surrounding its launch.

London department store Selfridges has introduced a GTA 6-themed pop-up, complete with a 60-piece merchandise collection. The offering includes Vice City-inspired T-shirts, keychains and a statement varsity jacket, alongside a supercar inspired by the game's fictional vehicles.

There is also a Nike collaboration involving Travis Scott, featuring a GTA 6-themed Air Force sneaker. Oakley sunglasses with reflective blue lenses have also appeared as part of a merchandise box sold through Rockstar's website.

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These launches show how gaming franchises can extend into fashion, retail and lifestyle experiences. The audience is no longer limited to people who play the game. Fans can engage with its visual identity through clothing, accessories and merchandise, even without picking up a controller.

Why gaming and fashion are becoming closer than ever

The relationship between fashion and gaming has been building for years. Luxury labels have explored virtual worlds, fashion brands have created digital outfits, and gaming franchises have collaborated with designers and streetwear names. GTA 6 is another example of how these two industries are increasingly sharing cultural space.

What makes this particular moment interesting is the scale of the franchise and its distinctive visual identity. Vice City's neon colours, tropical setting, nightlife aesthetic and exaggerated take on luxury make it an instantly recognisable fashion universe.

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The game also offers players the opportunity to experiment with how their characters look, turning clothing into a form of self-expression. For a generation that already uses digital avatars, social media and gaming spaces to communicate personal style, this is a natural extension of the way fashion is experienced.

Will everyone suddenly start dressing like Lucia or wearing tropical shirts because of GTA 6? Not necessarily. But the game is giving fashion another pop-culture playground, one where streetwear, luxury references, nostalgia and satire can exist together.

And if Vice City has one lesson for the fashion world, it is this: sometimes, the outfit really is part of the main storyline.

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GTA 6 fashion: FAQs Is GTA 6 influencing fashion? GTA 6 is bringing gaming and fashion closer through its character wardrobes, fictional luxury-inspired labels, official merchandise and real-world brand collaborations. Its launch has also inspired retail activations, including a themed pop-up at Selfridges. What is the fashion aesthetic of GTA 6? GTA 6 draws on Vice City's Miami-inspired aesthetic, combining tropical prints, relaxed streetwear, sporty separates, nightlife glamour and luxury-inspired accessories. Its fictional fashion labels also satirise real-world designer culture. Which brands have collaborated with GTA 6? Launch-related fashion activations include a Nike collaboration with Travis Scott featuring a GTA 6-themed Air Force sneaker, as well as Oakley sunglasses included in a Rockstar merchandise box. Selfridges has also hosted a GTA 6-themed retail pop-up. Who is Lucia in GTA 6? Lucia Caminos is one of the two main protagonists in Grand Theft Auto VI. She is the first female protagonist in the franchise's mainline series and has a wardrobe that includes contemporary streetwear, casual separates and party-ready looks.

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