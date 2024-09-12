 Grannies on the runway: Retirees challenge age norms with stunning fashion debut at Vienna Fashion Week 2024 | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grannies on the runway: Retirees challenge age norms with stunning fashion debut at Vienna Fashion Week 2024

AFP | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri
Sep 12, 2024 07:52 PM IST

Vienna Fashion Week features retirees in a show that promotes social inclusion and counters age discrimination.

Style is ageless, say a group of retirees who have just debuted their self-made collection at the Vienna Fashion Week. "It's time to really ditch (the idea) that grannies and grandpas sit around doing nothing," 63-year-old Brigitte Hrdlicka told AFP ahead of this week's show. Hunched over her Singer sewing machine to make some last-minute adjustments, the retired hospital administrator said she was excited about seeing pieces that she had carefully crafted from second-hand materials showcased. (Also read: From exposed underwear to Nipple baring outfits: Most bizarre fashion trends from New York Fashion Week 2024 )

Retirees debut self-made collection at Vienna Fashion Week, challenging age stereotypes. (AFP)
Retirees debut self-made collection at Vienna Fashion Week, challenging age stereotypes. (AFP)

Retirees Dazzle at Vienna Fashion Week

Members of a group of retired people present their own line of upcycled clothes the Vienna Fashion week. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Members of a group of retired people present their own line of upcycled clothes the Vienna Fashion week. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

More than a year ago, she joined a sewing club for the city's pensioners run by Irina Reichel, who was determined to break into the notoriously closed world of fashion this year. "Having these ten ladies take to the catwalk means taking a stand against age discrimination, but in favour of social inclusion," said Reichel, pointing to her "sparkling" proteges donning an elegant evening gown and even a wedding dress.

Members of a group of retired people present their own line of upcycled clothes the Vienna Fashion week at the Museum Quartier in Vienna.(Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Members of a group of retired people present their own line of upcycled clothes the Vienna Fashion week at the Museum Quartier in Vienna.(Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

The fashion show on Tuesday afternoon was a big success, with the audience cheering on the senior models' catwalk show, which could hold a candle to the other fashion brands present. Fashion Week manager Zigi Mueller-Matyas, who advocates fashion that includes everyone, said that many young models at this week's show were intrigued by the initiative, asking to sneak a peek at what their seniors were doing.

"I believe that the fashion industry is coming on board and getting involved," she added. In the audience, Verena Heger said she saw herself in these models strutting down the catwalk, saying they were just "as beautiful" as the others because they were "radiating from within". "Modernity is ageless," said Heger, who retired two years ago, before a septuagenarian sporting a transparent blouse and a black bra walked past to thunderous applause.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On