Helly Shah slays a sizzling look for the Cannes Film Festival in plunging neck dress with statement sleeves: All pics

Cannes 2022: Many Indian celebrities made an appearance at the ongoing 75th annual Cannes Film Festival taking place in Cannes, a French Riviera resort town. Television star Helly Shah is also a part of the long list. After stunning the world with her Cannes red carpet debut in an emerald green Princess-esque gown, Helly is winning the internet once again with a new sizzling look. The actor slipped into a pale pink embellished dress for an evening photoshoot in Cannes and took to Instagram to post the pictures with fans.

On Friday, Helly took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in the pale pink gown. The photos show Helly posing in her hotel room and outside on the balcony while enjoying the pleasant Cannes evening. The actor captioned her post, "In the Moonlight [half moon emoji]." Scroll ahead to check out Helly's pictures. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: Helly Shah makes her debut in a sparkling gown)

Coming to Helly's pale pink embellished gown, it is from the shelves of designer Dany Atrache's label. It features a square neckline with a front cut-out going up to Helly's waist and a pleated tulle overlay on the torso extending up to form off-the-shoulder billowy statement sleeves with gathered cuffs.

The tulle overlay on the torso of Helly's dress comes with an attached sheer skirt featuring shimmering floral applique work in pastel mint green and pink shades, sequins and beaded embellishments, a risqué thigh-high slit, floor-grazing hem length, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating Helly's frame.

Helly Shah stuns at Cannes Film Festival 2022. (Instagram)

Helly donned the pretty pale pink ensemble with minimal accessories allowing the gown to shine on its own. She paired the dress with strappy silver high heels, gold plated layered earrings with purple and white gemstones, and sleek statement rings.

Lastly, Helly chose a soft glam to complement the sheer embellished ensemble. A centre-parted sleek bun, shimmering silver eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, matte mauve lip shade, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter completed the makeup picks.

What do you think of Helly Shah's look?