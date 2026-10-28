How to choose the right perfume for every season and occasion, from citrus to sandalwood

Fragrances are an everyday essential, whether you are getting ready for work or dressing up for a wedding. Your wardrobe changes, but the importance of fragrance stays the same. You may have a signature scent, but reaching for the same bottle every day could mean missing out on the variety that different fragrances have to offer.ALSO READ: Want your home to smell like a luxury resort? 5 fragrance tips to make every room feel calming

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We asked an industry expert, Rohan Bharti, founder and CEO of Duke & D’Or, about the different types of scents and how to choose them. According to him, your fragrance should change with your wardrobe too.

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He said, “A fragrance is more than something that makes you smell good. It is an invisible extension of your personality. It can lift your confidence, bring back memories, and leave an impression long after you have left the room. The secret lies in matching the notes with the occasion."

So, a fragrance can significantly influence how you feel and how others remember you, making it a personal part of your style. Choose a scent that suits both your personality and occasion.

Here's his recommendation on fragrance notes as per seasons and occasions:

Season

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Go for woody notes in monsoon season.

{{^usCountry}} 1. Summer Choose fresh citrus, aquatic or fruity scents.

Look for notes like bergamot, mango or light florals. 2. Monsoon Try green, woody or mildly spicy scents.

These notes complement the earthy freshness of rainy days. 3. Winter Choose warm, rich scents for cooler days and evenings.

Look for notes like vanilla, amber, musk or sandalwood. Occasion and settings 1. At the office Choose fresh, woody fragrances for everyday wear.

Look for refreshing top notes balanced with a woody base. 2. Brunches and weekends Try gourmand scents with sweet, food-inspired notes for casual outings and holidays,

Mango-inspired fragrances can add a playful touch. 3. Evenings and celebrations Try floral chypre fragrances for special occasions.

These combine floral notes with rich, earthy undertones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Summer Choose fresh citrus, aquatic or fruity scents.

Look for notes like bergamot, mango or light florals. 2. Monsoon Try green, woody or mildly spicy scents.

These notes complement the earthy freshness of rainy days. 3. Winter Choose warm, rich scents for cooler days and evenings.

Look for notes like vanilla, amber, musk or sandalwood. Occasion and settings 1. At the office Choose fresh, woody fragrances for everyday wear.

Look for refreshing top notes balanced with a woody base. 2. Brunches and weekends Try gourmand scents with sweet, food-inspired notes for casual outings and holidays,

Mango-inspired fragrances can add a playful touch. 3. Evenings and celebrations Try floral chypre fragrances for special occasions.

These combine floral notes with rich, earthy undertones. {{/usCountry}}

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Ultimately, Bharti reminded readers to keep their choices personal by noticing how a fragrance develops on their skin and makes them feel in the hours after the first spray. His parting advice was, "My advice is to build a fragrance wardrobe, not a fragrance collection. You do not need dozens of bottles. Two or three thoughtfully chosen scents can express different sides of your personality.”