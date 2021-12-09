Huma Qureshi, in a white bridal couture, is bold and beautiful

Huma Qureshi's wedding collections are drool-worthy. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her bridal collection that she is decking up in, and each of them are envy-inducing as well as manage to make us swoon. Huma, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and some snippets of the photoshoots always make their way on her Instagram profile.

Huma is currently on a spree of sharing snippets from one of her magazine photoshoots focused at bridal collections. In a sheer white gown, Huma posed for the pictures and walked her way right into every fashion lover's heart. For the photoshoot, Huma played muse to the designer house Pronovias and decked up in a stunning white gown. The designer house is famously known for their bridal collections.

Huma's gown came with a midriff-baring neckline with white lace details in the front. The sleeveless gown, from the waist down, had multiple layers of white flowy details. Huma looked fashion-perfect in the gown as she posed in an indoors of Fitzrovia Chapel with a multicolour backdrop. Huma accessorised her look for the photoshoot with a white and bronze bracelet from the house of Amrapali Jewels. Huma's footwear was from the shelves of Jimmy Choo. Huma shared her bold and beautiful state of mind in the caption that accompanied her pictures - "Be bold or go home," she wrote. Take a look:

Styled by hairstylist Susan Emmanuel, Huma left her long tresses open with a puffed-up detail and wavy curls around her shoulders, with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma opted for a bright makeup look to complement her bridal attire. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, blue kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

