Loved Huma Qureshi’s grey and yellow silk kaftan? Here’s how much it costs

Huma Qureshi is in the mood for fashion. The actor perfectly blends mystic vibes and elegance with every attire she decks up in. Huma’s Instagram profile is replete with stunning collections from her wardrobe and each of them manage to set fashion goals higher than the last one.

On Thursday, Huma shared a set of pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and fashion lovers are scurrying to take note of how to blend grace and comfort so aptly in an attire. For this photoshoot, Huma slipped into a silk grey and yellow kaftan. Huma played muse to the designer house Qbik and picked the gorgeous ensemble from their wardrobe.

The attire, which is perfect for intimate festivities, consists of a silk grey kaftan, lined in bright yellow and gathered at the waist with a hand embroidered brooch. The multicoloured brooch is intricately detailed with lilac micro cutdana, small mirrors, multicolour beads, anchor threads, light mint pearls and shells. The kaftan also comes with a slip.

Huma posed like a diva in the kaftan and put fashion police on immediate alert. With the pictures, Huma also shared her state of mind for Thursday morning with the name of a 2002 romantic film starring Fardeen Khan. “Kuch tum kaho … kuch hum kahein… type ki morning,” Huma wrote. Take a look at her pictures here:

The kaftan is attributed to the designer house Qbik, which is famously known for their collection of womenswear in floral motifs and geometric embellishments. The kaftan, donned by Huma in the pictures, is priced at ₹31,500 in the designer house’s official website. The kaftan, donned by Huma in the pictures, is priced at ₹31,500 in the designer house’s official website.(https://qbik.in/)

Huma accessorised her look for the day with statement silver earrings from the house of Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. For footwear, she opted for silver stilettoes designed by Lyn. Styled by fashion stylist house Who Wore What When, Huma left her long tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders. Assisted by makeup artist Mahima Wachher, Huma opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick, Huma was ready.

