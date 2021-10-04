Huma Qureshi spreads ‘love and light’ in this fusion ensemble

Huma Qureshi is giving us all the fashionable vibes. The actor recently did a fashion photoshoot, and the snippets of the same were shared by her on her Instagram profile. When it comes to fusion fashion, with a brilliant blend of traditional and Western, we trust Huma Qureshi with it – she manages to stun her Instagram family with every photoshoot she does.

On Sunday, Huma shared a fresh set of pictures and they are too good to be true. The actor played muse to designer Anamika Khanna and dressed up in a stunning ensemble from Khanna’s wardrobe. The dress beautifully merges ethnic and casual with a riot of colours.

In the picture, Huma Qureshi can be seen sporting a classic one-leg slit black dress with a dramatic cape on one side, The cape steals the show with a blast of colours. Multicoloured and embroidered in red, golden, black and maroon, the cape falls over Huma’s one shoulder and gives the dress an overall ethnic vibe.

“Spread some Love and Light Rumi style,” Huma accompanied the post with these words. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by the fashion stylist house Who Wore What When, Huma accessorised her look for the day with statement silver jhumkas from Neeta Boochra Jewellery. She wore her hair back into a clean bun and posed for the cameras. For the footwear, Huma opted for nude stilettoes from Lyn Shoes.

In one of the pictures, Huma can be seen posing for a closeup shot, while in another picture, the actor can be seen showing off her outfit. With the golden backdrop behind and the traces of golden light seeping into the frame, Huma looks right out of a fairytale.

Huma Qureshi’s sartorial fashion sense always has our heart. With every picture, she makes sure to teach a thing or two to the fusion fashion lovers. We’re taking notes.

