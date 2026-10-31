I raided my mom’s 10,000 saree stash: 5 Timeless fabrics for the festive season

Some families pass down property, gold jewellery or vintage cars; mine passes down six yards of pure textile obsession. My mom is not just a saree lover; she is a full-blown saree hoarder in the most magnificent, awe-inspiring way possible. Walk into any room in our home, open any wardrobe, pull out a bed storage drawer or look above the loft cabinets, and you will find sarees stacked in neat, fragrant cotton bundles.

5 Timeless fabrics for the festive season

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Her collection spans decades of careful hunting, curating and preserving, from traditional Indian textiles to festive favourites and heirloom drapes. Every saree has a story, whether it is a rich weave reserved for weddings or a lightweight cotton number that makes everyday dressing feel special.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

So, with wedding invitations and festive gatherings piling up on my desk, I decided to bypass the endless scroll of online shopping carts. Why panic-buy fast fashion when I can look to my mom's collection for inspiration? I went straight to the source: her legendary stash.

Digging through it felt like a fashion masterclass. It reminded me that while micro-trends can disappear as quickly as they arrive, the right fabrics and colours can stay relevant for years. These five saree styles, in particular, make a strong case for building a wardrobe around timeless textiles rather than one-season trends.

The 5 saree fabrics and styles I would borrow from my mom's collection

1. Brown Ajrakh: The earthy, artistic statement

1. Brown Ajrakh: The earthy, artistic statement

The backstory: Among the brighter festive drapes, a brown Ajrakh saree stands out for its earthy palette and intricate, traditional-looking patterns. It is the sort of piece that makes you pause and appreciate the craftsmanship instead of immediately reaching for sequins. Its rich brown base also gives the print a grounded, understated quality.

Why you need it: Ajrakh is known for its distinctive geometric and floral-inspired motifs and its association with traditional block-printing practices. A brown version offers a refreshing alternative to the usual festive reds and pinks. It works beautifully when you want to look dressed up without feeling overly embellished, and it can transition from cultural gatherings to intimate festive dinners.

How to style it: Let the print do the talking. Pair it with a black, rust or cream blouse, oxidised silver jhumkas and a small bindi. A neat bun or a simple braid completes the look without competing with the saree's patterns.

2. Pink Mul Cotton: The soft, everyday favourite

pink mul cotton

The backstory: The pink mul cotton saree is the kind of wardrobe find that makes everyday dressing feel a little more romantic. Light, understated and easy to style, it offers a softer take on traditional Indian wear. It is also the sort of saree that can work for a relaxed family gathering just as easily as it can for a day spent at home.

Why you need it: Mul cotton is valued for its lightweight, airy feel, making it a useful option for warm weather and long daytime occasions. A pink shade brings a gentle pop of colour without the visual weight of a heavily embellished festive outfit. It is ideal for home pujas, casual celebrations and days when you want to wear a saree without feeling overdressed.

How to style it: Pair it with a white, ivory or deeper pink blouse, silver earrings and comfortable flats. A simple watch and a small bindi add polish. If you enjoy mixing traditional and contemporary pieces, a structured blouse can give this otherwise relaxed drape a sharper finish.

3. Pink Banarasi: The wedding-season showstopper

3. Pink Banarasi: The wedding-season showstopper

The backstory: A pink Banarasi saree is festive dressing in its most recognisable form. The colour feels celebratory, while the rich woven details give the drape the grandeur expected of a traditional occasion. It is the kind of saree that can become the centrepiece of a wedding wardrobe rather than another outfit worn once and forgotten.

Why you need it: Banarasi textiles are celebrated for their intricate weaving and brocade traditions. A pink Banarasi brings together colour, texture and occasionwear appeal, making it a strong choice for weddings, receptions and major family celebrations. The woven design can do much of the styling work for you, so you do not necessarily need layers of extra embellishment.

How to style it: Pair it with a contrasting blouse in green, deep maroon or gold, depending on the saree's exact shade and border. Add traditional gold jewellery, a low bun and a pair of comfortable heels. If the saree has a particularly elaborate pallu or border, keep the rest of the outfit relatively streamlined.

4. Grey Georgette: The understated modern drape

4. Grey Georgette: The understated modern drape

The backstory: A grey georgette saree brings a quieter kind of glamour to a wardrobe full of festive colour. Its muted shade feels contemporary, while the fluid fabric gives it movement. It is a reminder that a saree does not have to be bright or heavily embellished to make an impression.

Why you need it: Georgette is popular for its lightweight feel and fluid drape. A grey version is especially versatile because it can be styled in different directions, from minimalist daytime dressing to a more dressed-up evening look. Depending on its finish and embellishment, it can work for cocktail events, dinners and celebrations where you want a modern silhouette.

How to style it: Wear it with a black, silver or jewel-toned blouse. A sleeveless or clean-cut blouse can give it a contemporary edge, while statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle make it evening-ready. Choose footwear you can comfortably walk in, especially if the occasion involves hours of mingling or dancing.

5. Dark Pink Chiffon: The vintage Bollywood dream

5. Dark Pink Chiffon: The vintage Bollywood dream

The backstory: A dark pink chiffon saree has all the ingredients of a memorable festive look: a rich colour, a lightweight drape and that unmistakable old-school Bollywood romance. It feels glamorous without necessarily relying on heavy embroidery, making it a useful option when you want colour and movement in equal measure.

Why you need it: Chiffon is known for its light, airy appearance and fluid movement. A dark pink shade gives the fabric a stronger festive presence, making it suitable for evening celebrations, family functions and occasions when you want something more striking than a pastel. The final effect will depend on the weave, finish and any embellishment on the saree.

How to style it: Pair it with a matching blouse for a coordinated look or choose a contrasting metallic blouse for added drama. Delicate earrings, soft waves and a defined lip colour can bring out its vintage appeal. If you prefer a more contemporary finish, try a sleek blouse and minimal jewellery instead.

Recreate the look: 5 saree-inspired picks to shop online

If you are looking to recreate the mood of these styles, use the following fabric and colour combinations as your shopping brief. Check the actual product listing for composition, weave, blouse-piece details and care instructions before buying.

1. Brown Ajrakh-inspired saree

Look for: A brown saree with traditional Ajrakh-inspired geometric or floral prints.

Best for: Cultural gatherings, festive lunches and understated celebrations.

Styling tip: Pair it with a black or cream blouse and oxidised silver jewellery.

Shopping check: Confirm whether the print is hand-block printed or digitally printed; the two are not interchangeable.

2. Pink Mul Cotton Saree

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Look for: A lightweight pink mul cotton saree with a simple border or subtle print.

Best for: Daytime pujas, family gatherings and warm-weather occasions.

Styling tip: Pair it with an ivory blouse and minimal jewellery for an effortless look.

Shopping check: Check the listed fabric composition and care instructions rather than assuming every lightweight cotton saree is pure mul cotton.

3. Pink Banarasi Saree

Look for: A pink Banarasi-style saree with woven motifs, a brocade-inspired pallu or a decorative border.

Best for: Weddings, receptions and major festive celebrations.

Styling tip: Choose a contrasting blouse and let the saree's woven details take centre stage.

Shopping check: Verify whether the listing specifies pure silk, a silk blend or art silk. These descriptions indicate different materials and should not be treated as equivalent.

4. Grey Georgette Saree

Look for: A grey georgette saree with a fluid drape, minimal embellishment or delicate detailing.

Best for: Evening dinners, cocktail functions and contemporary festive dressing.

Styling tip: A black or silver blouse and statement earrings can make it feel evening-ready.

Shopping check: Check whether the fabric is georgette or faux georgette and whether a blouse piece is included.

5. Dark Pink Chiffon Saree

Look for: A dark pink chiffon saree with a clean finish, a delicate border or subtle embellishment.

Best for: Festive evenings, family celebrations and dressier dinners.

Styling tip: Pair it with a coordinated blouse, soft waves and understated jewellery.

Shopping check: Confirm the actual fabric composition, transparency, lining requirements and blouse-piece details.

Buy for the wardrobe you want to keep:

Exploring my mom's saree collection reminded me that a versatile wardrobe does not have to be built around every new trend. Brown Ajrakh brings an earthy, artistic edge; pink mul cotton keeps daytime dressing light; pink Banarasi delivers traditional grandeur; grey georgette offers understated modernity; and dark pink chiffon adds a touch of vintage glamour.

The smartest festive wardrobe is not necessarily the one with the most outfits. It is the one where each saree has a personality, a purpose, and enough styling potential to be worn in more than one way. And if your family has a treasured collection of its own, it might be worth exploring that wardrobe before adding another outfit to your shopping cart.

Similar stories for you:

I bought 2 black flared bottoms for dance workshops and would wear them again

Banarasi, Chanderi, Bandhani or Ajrakh: 4 Indian fabrics I’m exploring

Shahin Mannan on wearable runway fashion, trends and styling statement pieces

The 5 fabrics I stole from my mom's saree collection : FAQs How do you store vintage silk sarees so they last for decades? Never use plastic covers! Wrap silk sarees in unbleached cotton or muslin fabric so the weave can breathe. Refold them every 3–4 months along different lines to prevent the metal zari from cutting into the fabric.

What saree fabric is best for beginners who don't know how to drape? Georgette and chiffon. Because both fabrics are soft and clingy, the pleats fall naturally into place without springing open like stiff silks or cottons.

How can I make my mom’s vintage saree look modern? Swap the traditional matching blouse for a contemporary crop top, a sleek sleeveless V-neck, or a corset. Adding a slim metallic waist belt also instantly modernizes an old drape.

Can cotton sarees be worn for evening celebrations? Yes! Choose a crisp tissue-cotton or Chanderi saree, pair it with a sequins or velvet blouse, and add bold silver jewelry for a sophisticated nighttime look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.