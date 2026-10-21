HT Shop Now attended Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi, where designer Shahin Mannan showcased her I AM collection, with actor Sanjana Sanghi as the showstopper. At the fashion event, HT Shop Now spoke to Mannan about translating runway fashion into everyday dressing, the trends worth investing in for the festive and wedding season, and how women can build a versatile wardrobe without compromising on individuality. Shahin Mannan on wearable runway fashion, festive trends and styling statement pieces (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

In this exclusive Q&A, the designer shares her approach to statement dressing, handcrafted details and investment-worthy fashion.

Q. From runway to real life: Which pieces or styling elements from your I AM collection can women easily incorporate into their everyday wardrobes, and how would you style them?

Shahin Mannan: I think denim jackets, shirts and embroidered pieces are very easy to wear in everyday life. In I AM, we took familiar pieces and gave them a different character through silhouettes and hand embroidery. I’d wear an embroidered jacket with a simple T-shirt and jeans, or pair a statement shirt with relaxed trousers. You don’t need to do too much. Let one piece stand out.

Q. The biggest fashion trends to watch: What silhouettes, colours and design details do you see becoming big for the upcoming festive and wedding season, and which trends should women invest in?

Shahin Mannan: I think there’s room to experiment with silhouettes, colour and handcrafted details, even in occasion wear. But I wouldn’t tell women to invest in something just because it’s trending. I’d rather they buy something that feels like them. A great jacket, an interesting silhouette or a beautifully crafted piece that you can style in different ways will always be a better investment than something you wear just once.

Q. Celebrity-inspired dressing: With Sanjana Sanghi as your showstopper, what aspects of her personality or personal style influenced the look you created for her? How can women adapt elements of a celebrity showstopper look for their own wardrobes?

Shahin Mannan: With Sanjana, we wanted the look to reflect the spirit of I AM. The denim, sharp tailoring and embroidery gave it a strong identity without making it feel overdone. I think the best thing about dressing someone is when they can carry the clothes in their own way. Women don’t need to copy a celebrity’s entire look. Take one element you love and make it your own.

Q. Making statement fashion wearable: Bold silhouettes and experimental designs can look striking on the runway but feel intimidating in everyday life. What are your tips for styling statement pieces without making an outfit feel overdone?

Shahin Mannan: My advice would be to not overthink it. If you’re wearing an interesting jacket, pair it with a simple T-shirt and jeans. If the garment has strong embroidery or an unusual silhouette, let that be the focus. You don’t need everything to match or look perfect together. Sometimes, the unexpected combination is what makes an outfit interesting.

Q. What makes a wardrobe investment-worthy? With consumers increasingly looking for versatile pieces they can wear more than once, how do you design clothes that feel distinctive on the runway but also offer longevity beyond one occasion?

Shahin Mannan: For me, it’s about creating something that has its own identity but is still easy to wear. In I AM, we worked with familiar pieces like denim, shirts and jackets, and gave them a different character through silhouettes and hand embroidery. You can style them differently and wear them for years. I don’t believe clothes should be bought for just one occasion. If you love something, you should want to wear it again and again.

Shahin Mannan on making runway fashion personal Mannan’s approach to the I AM collection highlights how familiar wardrobe staples can feel distinctive through thoughtful design, hand embroidery and unconventional silhouettes. Her advice for everyday dressing is equally practical: rather than following every emerging trend or recreating a celebrity look from head to toe, choose pieces that reflect your personal style and find different ways to wear them.

For the upcoming festive and wedding season, her perspective offers a useful reminder that investment-worthy fashion is not necessarily about buying more. It is about choosing pieces with character, versatility and the potential to remain part of your wardrobe long after one occasion.

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