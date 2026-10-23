I tried these 2 makeup products as a beginner for an easy smokey eye and loved the result

I have always liked the look of a smokey eye, but creating one myself felt intimidating. Getting black kajal to blend without looking too harsh, choosing the right eyeshadow shades and making both eyes look balanced can be tricky when you are still learning makeup. I wanted an easy way to achieve that softly defined, slightly smudged eye look without spending too much time on it.

I tried these 2 makeup products for an easy smokey eye and loved the result

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

After looking for recommendations online, I bought two products: the RENEE Fearless Eyeshadow Palette and Lakmé 9-5 Eyeconic Smokey Kajal. I wanted to see whether they could help me create a soft smokey eye without needing professional makeup skills or a long list of products.

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Both turned out to be useful additions to my makeup routine. What worked particularly well was using the kajal as the dark base and blending it with brown and black eyeshadow. As someone with naturally big eyes who does not particularly enjoy applying kajal on the waterline, this combination gave me another way to define my eyes.

Here is how I used the two products and what I liked about them.

1. Lakmé 9-5 Eyeconic Smokey Kajal: For a softer, smudged black look

I bought this kajal because I wanted something that would be easier to smudge than a regular kajal. When creating a smokey eye, a sharply defined black line is not always the effect you want. The idea is to soften the edges and create a gradient that looks diffused rather than drawn on.

This product worked well for that purpose. Unlike the regular kajals I have used, I found it easy to smudge and blend, which helped me create a soft, shaded black effect without much effort.

What I liked about it

The biggest advantage for me was its blendability. I could apply the black kajal along my upper lash line and soften it before moving on to eyeshadow. This created the base for the smokey look without leaving me with a stark, graphic line.

I also liked that I did not have to apply kajal directly to my waterline to make my eyes look defined. I have big eyes, and I personally find that kajal on the waterline does not always give me the look I want. Blending the product along the lash line instead helped me achieve a more diffused finish.

The product is marketed as having darker pigmentation, a waterproof and smudge-proof formula, and long wear. My main takeaway from using it for this look, however, was how easily I could soften the black line while applying my makeup.

How I used it for my smokey eye

I started by applying the kajal close to my upper lash line. Rather than leaving it as a crisp black line, I gently blended the edges to create a soft base. I then used the RENEE eyeshadow palette to diffuse the black further.

My verdict: If you like a shaded black eye look but find traditional kajal too sharp, this is worth considering for its easy-to-smudge finish. If you prefer precise eyeliner or a crisp, graphic wing, a product designed to create sharp lines may suit you better.

2. RENEE Fearless Eyeshadow Palette: A beginner-friendly way to blend a smokey eye

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The RENEE Fearless Eyeshadow Palette was a pleasant surprise. As someone who is still learning how to work with eyeshadow, I wanted a palette that would help me build colour gradually and blend shades together without making the process complicated.

For this particular look, I did not need to use every shade in the palette. I focused on the dark brown and black shades to create depth and soften the kajal.

What I liked about it

For me, the palette's biggest benefit was having shades that I could use together to build a smokey effect. Black alone can look harsh when applied in a thick line, especially if the edges are not blended well. Adding brown helped soften the transition between the black kajal and the rest of my eye makeup.

I first used the dark brown eyeshadow to blend around the black kajal. This helped diffuse the darker pigment and made the look feel softer. I then used the black eyeshadow to merge the colours, creating a more seamless finish.

The result was a soft smokey eye that felt achievable even without advanced blending techniques. I did not need to create an elaborate cut crease or use several complicated shades. Working with two eyeshadow colours and the kajal was enough for the look I wanted.

The palette is marketed as featuring matte and shimmer finishes, vibrant pigmentation and a silky texture. For my beginner-friendly smokey eye, the dark brown and black shades were the most useful.

How I used the RENEE palette

My application was simple:

Apply the Lakmé kajal along the upper lash line. Gently smudge the black line while keeping the colour close to the lashes. Take a small amount of dark brown eyeshadow and blend it around the black to soften the edges. Use the black eyeshadow to merge the shades and build the intensity gradually. Blend any visible harsh edges until the colours look diffused.

The trick is to start with a little product and build it up slowly. It is much easier to add intensity than to correct an overly dark or uneven application.

My verdict: I found this palette particularly useful for experimenting with a smokey eye without feeling overwhelmed. If you are a beginner, you do not need to use every shade at once. Start with a simple combination, practise blending and add more colour only when needed.

How I created a soft smokey eye with just two products

What made these products work well together was the way I used them, rather than applying both randomly. The Lakmé kajal created the black base, while the RENEE palette helped soften and blend it.

Here is why I liked this combination:

The kajal created definition: Applying it along the upper lash line gave me the darker base I wanted.

Brown eyeshadow softened the black: It helped create a gradual transition instead of a harsh black line.

Black eyeshadow brought the look together: Blending it with the kajal made the dark areas look more cohesive.

I could skip waterline kajal: This was especially useful for me because I prefer defining my big eyes without necessarily lining the inner waterline.

You can keep the rest of your makeup simple with a natural base, lightly defined brows and a nude or pink lip colour. For an evening look, you could add mascara and a little shimmer on the inner corners, but these are optional additions rather than requirements for a soft smokey eye.

Are the Lakmé Smokey Kajal and RENEE Fearless Palette worth buying?

For the particular look I wanted, I was happy with this combination. I bought both products after seeing recommendations online, and they helped me create a soft smokey eye without making the process feel too complicated.

The Lakmé kajal was the product I appreciated most for its easy-to-smudge finish, while the RENEE palette helped me blend the black into a softer brown-and-black gradient. Together, they gave me a simple technique I could repeat without needing a professional makeup artist.

I would recommend considering this combination if you are a beginner, enjoy soft glam makeup or want an alternative to applying kajal directly on the waterline. If you prefer sharp eyeliner, very minimal eye makeup or a highly precise graphic look, your needs may be different.

My biggest takeaway is that a smokey eye does not have to involve a dozen products or complicated techniques. Starting with a blendable kajal, adding brown eyeshadow to soften the edges and using black shadow to build intensity can be enough to create a wearable version of the look.

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Smokey eye makeup products: FAQs Can beginners create a smokey eye with the RENEE Fearless Eyeshadow Palette? Yes. You can start with just two shades, such as brown and black, and build the colour gradually. Blending in small amounts helps make the process more manageable.

How do I stop a black smokey eye from looking too harsh? Use a dark brown eyeshadow around the black to soften the transition, then blend the shades together. Start with a small amount of pigment and build intensity gradually.

Can I create a smokey eye without applying kajal to my waterline? Yes. Apply kajal close to the upper lash line and blend the edges with eyeshadow. This creates definition without requiring kajal on the waterline.

What is the Lakmé 9-5 Eyeconic Smokey Kajal used for? It is designed for a smudged, smokey eye effect. I found it easy to blend into a softer black finish along my upper lash line.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)