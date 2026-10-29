I went to Nykaaland in Delhi on October 25: Here’s how I did my makeup for a full day out

The beauty fest, Nykaaland, held from October 23 to October 25, brought beauty enthusiasts together for a celebration of makeup, skincare and all things beauty. I visited Nykaaland on October 25, and getting ready for a beauty event like this called for a little extra thought. After all, when you are spending several hours exploring beauty stalls, trying products and taking pictures, you want your makeup to look good beyond the first hour.

Nykaaland makeup tips (HT and Instagram)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Delhi's October weather can be unpredictable. On October 25, the city experienced overnight rain, with temperatures dropping to around 17°C in the morning before reaching approximately 31°C during the day. The humidity was also high early in the day. This meant I wanted a makeup look that felt comfortable, did not look too heavy and could hold up as the day progressed.

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My approach was to focus on skin preparation, a lightweight base, subtle definition and a lip colour that brought the entire look together. I wanted something polished enough for photographs without making it look as though I had spent hours getting ready.

1. Skin preparation was my first step

I believe that a good makeup look begins well before foundation enters the picture. With Delhi's weather changing throughout the day, I wanted my skin to feel hydrated without looking greasy.

I started with a gentle cleanser, followed by a lightweight moisturiser that would give my skin a comfortable base. I allowed the moisturiser to settle before moving on to sunscreen. Since I was heading out for an event, sun protection was an essential part of my morning routine.

I would recommend choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and allowing it to set before applying makeup. A sunscreen that works well with your skin type can help prevent your base from pilling or feeling uncomfortable.

The trick is not to overload the skin with too many products. When the weather is warm or humid, excessive layering can make makeup feel heavy. I prefer giving each skincare product a little time to absorb before applying the next one.

2. A lightweight base for a natural finish

For the base, my focus was on achieving an even complexion without masking the skin's natural texture. A lightweight foundation or skin tint is a practical choice for an event where you expect to spend hours on your feet.

Rather than applying a thick layer all over the face, I would concentrate coverage around areas that need it, blending the product carefully around the nose, mouth and jawline. This helps create a more seamless finish and prevents the base from looking cakey in close-up photographs.

Concealer is another useful step, particularly for brightening the under-eye area and covering small blemishes. I would use it sparingly and blend it into the base rather than creating a visibly separate layer.

Given the temperature changes in Delhi, I would also pay attention to how the base settles on my skin. A thin, well-blended layer is easier to touch up than a full-coverage base that begins to crease or separate.

3. Setting the makeup without losing the glow

One of the challenges of wearing makeup for an entire day is finding the balance between a fresh glow and unwanted shine. I would use a small amount of translucent powder around the T-zone, particularly on the forehead, sides of the nose and chin.

There is no need to powder every part of the face if you prefer a naturally radiant finish. Keeping the cheeks less powdered can help the skin retain a healthy-looking glow.

A setting spray can be the final step to help the different layers of makeup look more cohesive. However, I would choose one suited to my skin type and avoid relying on it as a substitute for proper skin preparation.

I would also carry blotting papers or a compact powder for quick touch-ups. These are useful additions to a beauty-event bag, especially when you are moving between indoor stalls and outdoor areas.

4. Softly defined eyes to complete the look

For an event dedicated to beauty, eye makeup is an opportunity to add personality without necessarily going overboard. I would opt for neutral eyeshadow shades, such as soft browns, warm beige or subtle champagne tones, to define the eyes while keeping the look versatile.

A little eyeliner along the lash line can make the eyes appear more defined, while mascara adds lift and dimension. If you prefer a more dramatic finish, you can build up the mascara gradually rather than applying several heavy coats at once.

I would also make sure my brows looked neat and naturally defined. Brushing them into place and filling in sparse areas with light strokes can frame the face without making the brows look overly drawn.

Since humidity and unexpected rain can affect eye makeup, waterproof mascara and smudge-resistant eyeliner are worth considering. They can be particularly useful if you know you will be outdoors for long periods.

5. Blush and lipstick add the finishing touches

Blush is one of my favourite ways to make a makeup look feel more lively. For a daytime beauty event, I would choose a shade that complements my complexion and blend it gently over the cheeks. Soft pinks, peaches and rose tones can all work, depending on the overall look.

A cream blush can give the cheeks a fresh finish, while a powder formula may suit those who prefer a more set look. The key is to apply it in light layers so that it blends naturally into the base.

For the lips, I would choose a comfortable lipstick or lip tint that complements the rest of the makeup. A nude-pink, rosy brown or muted berry can work well for a daytime outing, while a bolder shade can add contrast to otherwise understated makeup.

I would finish with a lip balm if my lips needed extra hydration and carry the lip colour along for touch-ups after eating or drinking.

6. What I would carry for touch-ups

A beauty event can easily turn into several hours of walking, browsing and taking photographs. Instead of carrying my entire makeup collection, I would keep my essentials limited to a compact, lipstick, and a lip balm.

Most importantly, I would resist the urge to keep adding products throughout the day. Sometimes, a small touch-up around the T-zone and a fresh coat of lipstick are all that is needed.

My takeaway

With Delhi experiencing a cool, rainy morning followed by the possibility of a much warmer afternoon, lightweight layers and thoughtful touch-ups were especially relevant.

For anyone attending a beauty festival, my advice is to prioritise skincare, choose a base that suits the weather, keep eye makeup practical and carry just a few essentials. You do not necessarily need a complicated routine to create a polished look.

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