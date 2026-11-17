Isha Ambani organised a grand event to welcome fashion designer Tory Burch to India. Several prominent fashion designers attended the gathering. Anaita Shroff Adajania shared glimpses of the event, which was also attended by celebrities such as Tamannaah Bhatia and Shanaya Kapoor. ALSO READ: Isha Ambani turns heads in traditional-meets-modern look with brocade silk blouse and dark denim outfit for NMACC event

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In the pictures she shared in her November 17 Instagram post, Isha was seen dressed in a romantic, spring-like feminine outfit. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble for the event.

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More about the look

Isha Ambani wore a graceful ensemble that felt delicate and dreamy. Though she wore it to an indoor event, the look would also be perfect for an outdoor picnic. She chose a dark green, full-sleeved top with dark brown floral embellishments and bronze-toned buttons. Its structure added visual interest, from the zigzag arrangement to the scalloped, asymmetrical hemline. She paired it with a powder-blue maxi skirt, creating a gentle, soft contrast. Dark green drop earrings and her hair left loose in soft waves completed her youthful look for the event.

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{{^usCountry}} With its romantic details and soft colour contrast, Isha's ensemble provides great inspiration for a range of daytime occasions, from brunches and garden parties to outdoor picnics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With its romantic details and soft colour contrast, Isha's ensemble provides great inspiration for a range of daytime occasions, from brunches and garden parties to outdoor picnics. {{/usCountry}}

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For anyone taking inspiration from this ensemble, pair a rich, vibrant shade with a softer pastel to create a balanced look. Embellishments, especially floral motifs, add a romantic touch. The scalloped edges, especially, add a delicate finish. Keep accessories minimal to let the outfit's colour and textures stand out.

Other looks

Many other stylish looks graced the event. Fashion designer Tory Burch wore a lavender ethnic suit with yellow floral embroidery. She also paired a silver necklace and dangling earrings. Anaita opted for a vibrant red saree paired with a cream blouse featuring horizontal red stripes, while Shanaya wore a beige tube dress. Tamannaah chose a black bodycon gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, completing her look with a green choker.

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The event showcased classic sarees, suits, and fitted gowns in a display of personal style at the intersection of great sartorial expression.