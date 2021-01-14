IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
fashion

It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen

Covid-19 completely transformed the way we engage with clothing.
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Covid-19 completely transformed the way we engage with clothing. Body-con silhouettes disappeared and tailoring took a backseat with most of us working from home.

Enter printed twin sets, slinky slips and dandy robes and all of a sudden we’re re-sensitised to the charm of comfort dressing to the point that slipping back into those skinny jeans seems questionable now. Who wants discomfort at this stage when we’ve got so addicted to the oversized pieces? PJs have always been a significant sartorial piece not just in fashion but also in cinema. Who could forget Gene Kelly’s striped PJs in An American In Paris or Audrey Hepburn’s oversized shirt in Breakfast at Tiffany’s? The twin-set manages to make an incredible impact with its louche, languorous appeal.

Cut to the present. From Dolce & Gabbana’s Autumn Winter 20 collection to Manish Malhotra’s luxe take on it in his royal lounge wear line titled Tabān to Monisha Jaising’s printed kurta twinsets to the recent collaboration between Dandelion and Param Sahib - the elevated lounge wear seems to be having a moment like never before. Looks like everyone is channeling the lotus-eating Hugh Hefner and Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass in their statement PJs and rakish wraparound robes.

Bring a sense of individualism

And it’s not hard to understand why. The lounge suit or the co-ord set has become a staple in the last year because it’s easy, versatile and comfortable yet has you looking impossibly chic.

Fashion entrepreneur Samyukta Nair observes, “Since we are spending most of our time indoors, I believe it’s nice to bring a sense of individualism to the new normal. My go-to choices during this time have been relaxed styles in bright hues or bold prints that can be amped up with statement jewellery or added layers while stepping out or worn as is when lounging in doors making them apt choices given the current situation we are faced with.”

A versatile category

The world has adapted to working from home, attending zoom meetings, working out at home and stepping out for essentials and grocery runs. Loungewear is functional, allows you to be comfortable and yet look on trend while managing multitasking. Riddhi Jain, Co-Founder NeceSera observes, “With people finding a new need for comfort at home, lounge wear as a category has grown with new additions like travel wear, work from home wear and yoga wear. Loungewear is the most versatile clothing category, it can be styled for work from home meetings by adding a scarf over a T-shirt, they can also be paired with blazers for immediate Zoom meetings. It helps you look stylish while you’re still in your pyjamas.”

Boudoir chic could be incredible if styled right. Remember Sarah Jessica Parker’s lilac silk tank which she layers with a long strand of pearls in Sex And The City movie? A great reference point, isn’t it? Most importantly, have fun with your twin-set.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
fashion

It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Covid-19 completely transformed the way we engage with clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
fashion

Kiara Advani stuns in ruffled Antithesis dress for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Kiara Advani looked stunning in the 18,000 pink Antithesis Akoya dress for Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded calendar for 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • For the online promotions of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra donned the perfect Work From Home attire. The actor also opted to do her own makeup and we can totally relate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth 12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 12k kaftan sets maternity fashion goals

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
fashion

Sari’s off-kilter pairing

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Often worn with a pair of micro shorts, a set of cigarette pants and at times artfully layered over a pair of athleisure leggings, the timeless sari, over the years, has emerged to be a sartorial catalyst, which alchemises with just about everything under the sun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Summer, is that you? Tandav star Gauahar Khan sets us daydreaming of warm sunshiny months as she flaunts a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look at hubby Zaid Darbar’s Atrangz launch in a sheer boho-chic yellow dress by Meadow
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
fashion

Vogue's Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A Vogue cover photo of a casual Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with critics saying it diminishes the politician's achievements, forcing editor Anna Wintour to defend the image Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
fashion

These $4,400 crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers are the new stilettos

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The twin forces of the pandemic and athleisure see department stores rethink their shoe sections and heel heights falling among the fashionable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
fashion

Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernard Arnault has finally taken control of Tiffany &amp; Co.
Bernard Arnault has finally taken control of Tiffany & Co.
fashion

When the billionaire bling kids get to run Tiffany and Prada

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The appointment of Bernard Arnault’s 28-year-old son to a senior role at Tiffany is the latest example of a luxury dynasty tapping the next generation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)
fashion

Jennifer Lopez switches from winter wear to beach wear flawlessly in new pics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
By sharing contrasting glimpses of how the last week started and how this week is going on, Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez on Monday (local time) treated fans to stunning temperature soaring pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Instagram)
Representational image(Instagram)
fashion

Pet owners setting winter fashion trends for their furry friends

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Humans can take care of themselves during the winter, but their furry friends need help. Many pet owners ensure that their companions have clothes that are trendy and keep them warm during the winter season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tripti Dimri flaunts contemporary silhouette in a modern embellished pantsuit(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
Tripti Dimri flaunts contemporary silhouette in a modern embellished pantsuit(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
fashion

Tripti Dimri flaunts contemporary silhouette in a modern embellished pantsuit

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Want to add an edge to your simple pantsuit? Check out these glamorous pictures from Tripti Dimri’s recent photoshoot as she makes a red carpet impact in an embellished pantsuit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Sanghi creates a fashion riot in season's favourite tie-dye bling saree(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)
Sanjana Sanghi creates a fashion riot in season's favourite tie-dye bling saree(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)
fashion

Sanjana Sanghi creates a fashion riot in season's favourite tie-dye bling saree

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • Dil Bechara’s Kizie Basu aka Sanjana Sanghi grabs fashion police’s attention as she gives a glimpse of ‘Mehendi Waale Haath’ and redefines bling for every mood and occasion in a pink sequinned saree by Akanksha Gajria. Check ravishing pictures inside for styling cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has told luxury houses they won't be allowed to invite guests this season, after instruction by police.(Associated Press)
The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has told luxury houses they won't be allowed to invite guests this season, after instruction by police.(Associated Press)
fashion

This month's Paris Fashion Week goes totally digital

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion's regulatory body has said that this month's Paris men’s and haute couture shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP