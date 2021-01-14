It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen
Covid-19 completely transformed the way we engage with clothing. Body-con silhouettes disappeared and tailoring took a backseat with most of us working from home.
Enter printed twin sets, slinky slips and dandy robes and all of a sudden we’re re-sensitised to the charm of comfort dressing to the point that slipping back into those skinny jeans seems questionable now. Who wants discomfort at this stage when we’ve got so addicted to the oversized pieces? PJs have always been a significant sartorial piece not just in fashion but also in cinema. Who could forget Gene Kelly’s striped PJs in An American In Paris or Audrey Hepburn’s oversized shirt in Breakfast at Tiffany’s? The twin-set manages to make an incredible impact with its louche, languorous appeal.
Cut to the present. From Dolce & Gabbana’s Autumn Winter 20 collection to Manish Malhotra’s luxe take on it in his royal lounge wear line titled Tabān to Monisha Jaising’s printed kurta twinsets to the recent collaboration between Dandelion and Param Sahib - the elevated lounge wear seems to be having a moment like never before. Looks like everyone is channeling the lotus-eating Hugh Hefner and Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass in their statement PJs and rakish wraparound robes.
Bring a sense of individualism
And it’s not hard to understand why. The lounge suit or the co-ord set has become a staple in the last year because it’s easy, versatile and comfortable yet has you looking impossibly chic.
Fashion entrepreneur Samyukta Nair observes, “Since we are spending most of our time indoors, I believe it’s nice to bring a sense of individualism to the new normal. My go-to choices during this time have been relaxed styles in bright hues or bold prints that can be amped up with statement jewellery or added layers while stepping out or worn as is when lounging in doors making them apt choices given the current situation we are faced with.”
A versatile category
The world has adapted to working from home, attending zoom meetings, working out at home and stepping out for essentials and grocery runs. Loungewear is functional, allows you to be comfortable and yet look on trend while managing multitasking. Riddhi Jain, Co-Founder NeceSera observes, “With people finding a new need for comfort at home, lounge wear as a category has grown with new additions like travel wear, work from home wear and yoga wear. Loungewear is the most versatile clothing category, it can be styled for work from home meetings by adding a scarf over a T-shirt, they can also be paired with blazers for immediate Zoom meetings. It helps you look stylish while you’re still in your pyjamas.”
Boudoir chic could be incredible if styled right. Remember Sarah Jessica Parker’s lilac silk tank which she layers with a long strand of pearls in Sex And The City movie? A great reference point, isn’t it? Most importantly, have fun with your twin-set.
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
For the online promotions of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra donned the perfect Work From Home attire. The actor also opted to do her own makeup and we can totally relate.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
Summer, is that you? Tandav star Gauahar Khan sets us daydreaming of warm sunshiny months as she flaunts a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look at hubby Zaid Darbar's Atrangz launch in a sheer boho-chic yellow dress by Meadow
Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Want to add an edge to your simple pantsuit? Check out these glamorous pictures from Tripti Dimri's recent photoshoot as she makes a red carpet impact in an embellished pantsuit
Dil Bechara's Kizie Basu aka Sanjana Sanghi grabs fashion police's attention as she gives a glimpse of 'Mehendi Waale Haath' and redefines bling for every mood and occasion in a pink sequinned saree by Akanksha Gajria. Check ravishing pictures inside for styling cues
