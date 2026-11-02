Kangana Ranaut makes a case for maximalist ethnic fashion in a vibrant, heavily embellished ensemble; take style notes

Kangana Ranaut brings a vibrant touch to ethnic fashion with her latest look, showcasing an ornate ensemble that blends Indian craftsmanship with high-fashion appeal. For those who prefer maximalist style over understated sarees and suits, her outfit offers plenty of inspiration. Here’s a closer look at the ensemble and the fashion details worth noting. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra ditches traditional lehenga for bold black and gold co-ord set by Masaba Gupta at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in LA )

Kangana Ranaut embraces maximalist style in jewel-toned ensemble

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana took to Instagram on November 2 to share a series of pictures from Ahmedabad. In her caption, she wrote, “A beautiful blend of culture, heritage and authenticity. Gujarat is not just a state, it’s also a state of mind, and that state of mind is called maximalism. Richness of food, music, culture and colours enchants you, unabashed celebration of life in its full glory.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The highlight of her look is a multi-hued, jewel-toned drape paired with a heavily embellished blouse. The choli features dense embroidery, intricate threadwork, beadwork and mirror work across its short sleeves and deep neckline, bringing texture and sparkle to the outfit. The drape, meanwhile, is adorned with tapestry-inspired motifs that evoke traditional Indian textile artistry. Deep navy, emerald and ruby tones lend richness to the ensemble, while the embroidered border and delicate bead tassels, or latkans, add movement and detail.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How she styled the look

{{^usCountry}} Kangana completes the look with heritage-inspired jewellery that complements the outfit without competing with its intricate patterns. A gold-toned polki or kundan choker, finished with dangling pearls, frames her neckline, while matching earrings keep the styling cohesive. Dark bangles, accented with gold kadas on both wrists, add another traditional touch. A small black bindi completes the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana completes the look with heritage-inspired jewellery that complements the outfit without competing with its intricate patterns. A gold-toned polki or kundan choker, finished with dangling pearls, frames her neckline, while matching earrings keep the styling cohesive. Dark bangles, accented with gold kadas on both wrists, add another traditional touch. A small black bindi completes the look. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her hair and makeup are kept polished and understated to balance the richness of the ensemble. A centre-parted low bun draws attention to the embellished neckline and statement jewellery. Warm-toned eye makeup, defined brows, soft contour and a nude lip finish the look with a subtle, refined touch.

Fashion notes to take

Kangana’s look is a reminder that maximalist dressing works best when its elements feel thoughtfully coordinated. If you’re drawn to richly embroidered outfits, let one statement piece, such as a patterned drape or embellished blouse, set the tone, then choose jewellery that complements its colours and craftsmanship.

A jewel-toned palette can add depth, while a sleek hairstyle and softer makeup help balance the visual detail. Traditional accessories such as a choker, bangles and a bindi can bring the look together without making it feel overdone.