Kangana Ranaut wears funky sweater with cute hearts; it's a great way to add personality to your Valentine's Day look

Colourful sweaters are a fun way to add some visual interest to your winter outfit. Looking for sweaters with bold, bright colours and interesting patterns? Then you cannot miss actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut's white sweater with multicoloured hearts from the designer label, Joseph. Also read | Stay cozy in style: 5 Bollywood-inspired sweaters to elevate your winter look Kangana Ranaut rocked a Joseph sweater featuring sweet and fuzzy red, pink, yellow and purple hearts. (Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)

How cute are those heart details on her sweater?

Kangana Ranaut's style is a beautiful blend of Western and Indian fashion, making her a true style icon in Bollywood. In a recent video she posted on Instagram, Kangana rocked a Joseph sweater featuring sweet and fuzzy red, pink, yellow and purple hearts with blue jeans and black boots.

But her sweater would look equally stylish and fun with flared trousers and heeled mules. In fact, a sweater like her would go very well with a silk slip dress and your favourite go-to white sneakers. No matter how you style it, you will find that a bright and happy sweater would be great for layering in cold weather. Plus, with Valentine's Day coming up, the heart details are perfect for date night.

Fashion inspiration from Kangana

If you've been on the hunt for the ultimate cardigan for Valentine's Day 2025, take inspiration from Kangana. This Valentine's Day, rock your heart sweater with confidence and spread the love.

Like Kangana, balance the sweetness of the heart sweater with distressed denim jeans and boots. Then add a pop of red with a handbag, scarf, or lip colour to amplify the Valentine's Day vibe. You could also mix with metallic accessories, like a rose gold watch or sequined shoes to add a touch of luxury.

Want a more feminine look? Layer your heart sweater over a white or pastel-coloured top and a skirt for a romantic look. Finish the outfit with heart-shaped accessories, like earrings or a hair clip, to tie the theme together.