Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kajol: Celebrities make splash in stylish outfits at NMACC The Library opening event

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted a lavish party to launch The Library. It is a cafe-cum-library, containing over 4,500 books in English and regional languages. Described as ‘made for the curious, where the joy of reading, good conversation, food, and cultural experiences come together under one roof,’ the space is a stylish oasis. For the opening, several celebrities attended in stylish outfits, each distinct and unique.

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ALSO READ: Step inside The Library at NMACC: Lavish cafe and reading retreat with 4,500 books and stunning interiors

1. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena Kapoor wore a silk shirt with a relaxed fit. It had a pastel paisley print, which she paired with wide-legged, pleated black trousers. She wore a red belt to break the monotony and add a pop of colour. The belt featured the Sabyasachi tiger logo. She matched the colour of the belt with her clutch and pointed-toe heels. Saif Ali Khan contrasted Bebo's dark neutral tones with a warm beige suit, looking dapper in the polished style. 2. Kajol and Nysa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena Kapoor wore a silk shirt with a relaxed fit. It had a pastel paisley print, which she paired with wide-legged, pleated black trousers. She wore a red belt to break the monotony and add a pop of colour. The belt featured the Sabyasachi tiger logo. She matched the colour of the belt with her clutch and pointed-toe heels. Saif Ali Khan contrasted Bebo's dark neutral tones with a warm beige suit, looking dapper in the polished style. 2. Kajol and Nysa {{/usCountry}}

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The mother-daughter duo complemented each other with yin-yang energy. Nysa Devgn wore an ivory ensemble, featuring an oversized top with a trailing panel and silver trousers. Kajol wore a fitted black ensemble, with bottoms decked in sequin embellishments. The duo went for opposite ends of the colour spectrum, yet complemented each other perfectly.

3. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

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Shahid opted for a simple, clean ensemble with a deep navy shirt and matching tailored trousers, keeping the style minimalist. Mira Rajput wore a romantic dress. The blue midi dress, with its structured belt and skirt detailing, made her look straight out of a fairy tale.

4. Soha Ali Khan

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Soha Ali Khan embraced a monochrome black aesthetic for the evening, exuding fierce sartorial energy. She wore a black ensemble with a matching clutch and pointed-toe heels. Her dangling earrings added sparkle. The short, wavy hair gave a pleasant youthful touch. The look demonstrates another style lesson: let your accessories stand out against a monochrome outfit.

5. Vikrant Massey

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Vikrant Massey went for a classic look, wearing a navy blazer layered over an open-collar white shirt, paired with light grey trousers. He styled it with brown leather shoes. The look captured smart evening dressing.

The celebrities offered plenty of fashion and styling notes, from coordinated accessories to contrasting colours. For evening looks, there are infinite possibilities: you can go for pastels, all-black ensembles, or different silhouettes, as long as your outfit reflects your personality and you feel comfortable.