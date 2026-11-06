Kareena Kapoor in gold sequin saree, halter blouse, minimal jewellery and soft glam channels pure Y2K nostalgia at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

There is a difference between showing up to a party and arriving at a party. Kareena Kapoor knows the difference, and she proved it again at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence on November 5. Also read | Nita Ambani's diamond ear cuffs and sheer crystal blouse are the real stars of her chic Manish Malhotra Diwali party look

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In a room with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and so many celebs, Kareena walked in with main-character energy. Arriving alongside Saif Ali Khan — who provided a handsome contrast in a classic navy blue kurta — Kareena Kapoor proved that when it comes to festive dressing, she doesn’t follow trends; she sets them.

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Pure nostalgia, but make it 2026

{{^usCountry}} Kareena wore a champagne-gold sequin saree that was peak Manish Malhotra nostalgia. We are talking sheeted, light-catching metallic micro-sequins that moved like liquid every time she turned. The blouse was a halter-neck, backless cut – so early-2000s Manish, so unapologetically extra. Also read | Every Kareena Kapoor look on Koffee With Karan, ranked: From pink halter mini in 2004 to red Ralph Lauren power suit in the final season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena wore a champagne-gold sequin saree that was peak Manish Malhotra nostalgia. We are talking sheeted, light-catching metallic micro-sequins that moved like liquid every time she turned. The blouse was a halter-neck, backless cut – so early-2000s Manish, so unapologetically extra. Also read | Every Kareena Kapoor look on Koffee With Karan, ranked: From pink halter mini in 2004 to red Ralph Lauren power suit in the final season {{/usCountry}}

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Except this was not a costume throwback. This was the 2026 refresh. Where the original Y2K version would have come with a full choker, a maang tika, 20 bangles and enough highlighter to be seen from space, Kareena did the opposite. She trusted the saree to do the heavy lifting and let everything else stay minimal.

All that gold felt elegant, not costumey

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Kareena let the neckline breathe. No heavy choker. Just simple diamond stud earrings, delicate rings, and gold metallic nails. She kept the hair soft; not a tight, structured updo. Just relaxed, voluminous side-swept waves styled in a cool, I-woke-up-like-this way.

Kareena completed the look with her signature glam. Soft bronzed skin, glossy nude-pink lips, and those deep kohl smoky eyes. The overall look worked because the saree supplied the drama while the styling supplied the modernity – a balance that can translate readily to your Diwali festivities or wedding season outings.

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How to steal it without looking like a disco ball

If you want to wear a sequin saree like Kareena (and why wouldn't you), here is the cheat sheet: if your saree has intense metallic reflection, keep the blouse sleek. A clean halter neck, a minimal corset, something that does not fight the fabric.

Resist the urge to add neckwear. Pair the heavy, embellished saree or blouse with statement studs or simple drop earrings only. It will keep your neckline long and your look expensive. Pick champagne gold, or rose gold. Under festive lights, warm metallics look sophisticated – harsh, bright metallics may look like you are trying too hard. As for the makeup, think bronzed skin, a nude-pink lip, a soft smoky eye.

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