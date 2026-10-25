Karisma Kapoor proves a casual red satin shirt and wide-leg jeans look can still be statement-making; fashion lovers, take notes

Karisma Kapoor is here to serve up some stunning fashion inspiration. Giving ethnic ensembles and glamorous gowns a break, the Bollywood diva embraced chic in a shimmery red shirt paired with relaxed-fit baggy jeans.
Taking to Instagram on October 24, she shared a series of pictures with the caption, “Ready set game.” From the statement-making red hue to the laid-back denim and elegant heels, her look strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style. Let’s decode her outfit and take a few fashion notes from her latest appearance. (Also read: Yami Gautam shows how to wear sunshine yellow this festive season in vibrant embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree )
Decoding Karisma Kapoor’s effortlessly chic look
Karisma proves that casual dressing can be just as glamorous as a red-carpet appearance. The actor makes a striking style statement in a vibrant red satin shirt paired with relaxed-fit denim, bringing together the best of understated elegance and contemporary street style.
The highlight of her outfit is the red blouse, featuring a subtle tonal pattern, intricate vertical pintuck detailing and a flattering V-neckline. The lustrous finish adds a touch of glamour, while the relaxed silhouette keeps the look comfortable and effortlessly chic. The rich red hue makes the ensemble stand out, giving this everyday outfit a statement-making appeal.{{/usCountry}}
The highlight of her outfit is the red blouse, featuring a subtle tonal pattern, intricate vertical pintuck detailing and a flattering V-neckline. The lustrous finish adds a touch of glamour, while the relaxed silhouette keeps the look comfortable and effortlessly chic. The rich red hue makes the ensemble stand out, giving this everyday outfit a statement-making appeal.{{/usCountry}}
Karisma balances the bold top with high-waisted, wide-leg dark blue jeans that lend a modern, laid-back edge to the look. The voluminous silhouette adds structure and movement, while the deep denim shade complements the vibrant red beautifully. She rounds off the ensemble with pointed-toe cream heels, adding a refined touch that peeks through the wide hems.
Keeping her accessories minimal, the actor opts for delicate bracelets and rings, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her long, centre-parted waves, defined eyes and nude lips complete the look with a polished yet natural finish.
Style takeaway: Karisma’s outfit is proof that a statement shirt, relaxed denim and classic heels can make a winning combination. Whether you’re heading out for brunch, a casual get-together or a stylish day out, this red-and-blue pairing offers plenty of inspiration for elevating everyday dressing.
On the work front
Karisma Kapoor made her OTT comeback with Murder Mubarak (2024), directed by Homi Adajania, in which she portrayed the eccentric Shehnaz Noorani. She is also set to headline Brown (2026), a neo-noir psychological crime thriller series, playing Rita Brown, a troubled Kolkata police detective navigating personal challenges while investigating complex crimes. Apart from her acting projects, Karisma has also been associated with television, serving as a judge on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 4.
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