Karisma Kapoor proves a casual red satin shirt and wide-leg jeans look can still be statement-making; fashion lovers, take notes

Karisma Kapoor is here to serve up some stunning fashion inspiration. Giving ethnic ensembles and glamorous gowns a break, the Bollywood diva embraced chic in a shimmery red shirt paired with relaxed-fit baggy jeans.

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Taking to Instagram on October 24, she shared a series of pictures with the caption, “Ready set game.” From the statement-making red hue to the laid-back denim and elegant heels, her look strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style. Let’s decode her outfit and take a few fashion notes from her latest appearance. (Also read: Yami Gautam shows how to wear sunshine yellow this festive season in vibrant embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree )

Decoding Karisma Kapoor’s effortlessly chic look

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Karisma proves that casual dressing can be just as glamorous as a red-carpet appearance. The actor makes a striking style statement in a vibrant red satin shirt paired with relaxed-fit denim, bringing together the best of understated elegance and contemporary street style.

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{{^usCountry}} The highlight of her outfit is the red blouse, featuring a subtle tonal pattern, intricate vertical pintuck detailing and a flattering V-neckline. The lustrous finish adds a touch of glamour, while the relaxed silhouette keeps the look comfortable and effortlessly chic. The rich red hue makes the ensemble stand out, giving this everyday outfit a statement-making appeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highlight of her outfit is the red blouse, featuring a subtle tonal pattern, intricate vertical pintuck detailing and a flattering V-neckline. The lustrous finish adds a touch of glamour, while the relaxed silhouette keeps the look comfortable and effortlessly chic. The rich red hue makes the ensemble stand out, giving this everyday outfit a statement-making appeal. {{/usCountry}}

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Karisma balances the bold top with high-waisted, wide-leg dark blue jeans that lend a modern, laid-back edge to the look. The voluminous silhouette adds structure and movement, while the deep denim shade complements the vibrant red beautifully. She rounds off the ensemble with pointed-toe cream heels, adding a refined touch that peeks through the wide hems.

Keeping her accessories minimal, the actor opts for delicate bracelets and rings, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her long, centre-parted waves, defined eyes and nude lips complete the look with a polished yet natural finish.

Style takeaway: Karisma’s outfit is proof that a statement shirt, relaxed denim and classic heels can make a winning combination. Whether you’re heading out for brunch, a casual get-together or a stylish day out, this red-and-blue pairing offers plenty of inspiration for elevating everyday dressing.

On the work front

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Karisma Kapoor made her OTT comeback with Murder Mubarak (2024), directed by Homi Adajania, in which she portrayed the eccentric Shehnaz Noorani. She is also set to headline Brown (2026), a neo-noir psychological crime thriller series, playing Rita Brown, a troubled Kolkata police detective navigating personal challenges while investigating complex crimes. Apart from her acting projects, Karisma has also been associated with television, serving as a judge on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 4.