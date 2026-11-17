Ever since Britain's royal couple landed in India, they have been serving one fantastic look after another, showcasing a range of styles, from casual and contemporary to sleek and formal. This time, they embraced desi-inspired attires, looking mesmerising and majestic. ALSO READ: Kate Middleton shows how to nail power dressing with a polished outfit that balances authority, elegance and timeless style

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Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, looking like they had stepped straight out of a desi fairytale in their regal ensembles.

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More about the looks

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{{^usCountry}} Princess Kate dressed up in a vibrant fuchsia anarkali featuring desi design elements and a rich bandhani print. Gold and green accents enriched the bodice. The V-neckline added a delicate touch to the attire. Her diamond necklace featured green stones that matched the gown's accent colour, with coordinating earrings completing the look. Looking every bit like a desi royal princess, Kate was all smiles as she posed with Prince William, who looked dapper in a black velvet jacket and matching trousers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Princess Kate dressed up in a vibrant fuchsia anarkali featuring desi design elements and a rich bandhani print. Gold and green accents enriched the bodice. The V-neckline added a delicate touch to the attire. Her diamond necklace featured green stones that matched the gown's accent colour, with coordinating earrings completing the look. Looking every bit like a desi royal princess, Kate was all smiles as she posed with Prince William, who looked dapper in a black velvet jacket and matching trousers. {{/usCountry}}

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The duo wore outfits by Indian designers. Kate wore a Mahima Mahajan anarkali, while Princess William wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Previous looks

Earlier, Kate was seen in formal looks, including an ivory pantsuit on day two of her India visit, that delivered understated grace with a powerful sartorial edge. The tailored blazer was the star of her ensemble, featuring structured shoulders, classic notched lapels, a single-button fastening and a cinched waist. She also chose a blue pantsuit featuring a double-breasted blazer with a fitted waist and structured shoulders when she made an appearance at the Children’s Earthshot Awards earlier today. With her latest anarkali look, Kate showed she can gracefully ace both contemporary power dressing and Indian ethnic wear.ALSO READ: Kate Middleton serves modern power dressing in ivory pantsuit, Prince William keeps it casual in pinstriped blazer on day 2 of India visit