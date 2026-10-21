Kate Middleton wears butter yellow Elie Saab dress with Princess Diana's famous Lover's Knot tiara to attend royal banquet with Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended a royal state banquet at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, October 20. The royals stepped out in their white-tie attire for the event, held in honour of the Sultan of Oman and to celebrate the UK-Oman relationship.

What did Kate Middleton wear?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Catherine, also known as Kate chose a stunning butter yellow gown by Elie Saab for the state royal banquet. The pleasing, subtle shade is one of the most popular colours of the season, and Kate elevated it with royal jewels. The flowy Grecian ensemble features a braided neck attached to the bodice with a slit in the front; pleated details add definition to the dress, and the cinched waistline rounds it all off.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The flowy silk skirt with a floor-grazing train and a see-through tulle veil with a floor-sweeping train attached to the back of the dress add a feminine charm to Kate's ensemble. The Princess of Wales paired the gown with the King Charles’ Royal Family Order (a badge featuring the monarch’s portrait) and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flowy silk skirt with a floor-grazing train and a see-through tulle veil with a floor-sweeping train attached to the back of the dress add a feminine charm to Kate's ensemble. The Princess of Wales paired the gown with the King Charles’ Royal Family Order (a badge featuring the monarch’s portrait) and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a white bow tie, black pants, and a Windsor tailcoat, adorned with his collection of medals and royal orders. All completed with black dress shoes.

The jewels

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kate's jewels for the evening included her go-to royal headpiece, Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara, as well as diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth. A gold-embellished clutch and matching heels rounded off the styling.

The Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara was previously also worn by Princess Diana. It has become Princess Kate’s most frequent choice for banquets and other formal events. She has worn it on several occasions since debuting it in 2015.

The tiara is a famous royal headpiece crafted in 1913 by the House of Garrard. Commissioned by Queen Mary, the diamond-and-pearl piece features 19 interlocked arches suspending drop pearls, passed down through Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, after which she also underwent treatment. Following post-operative tests from abdominal surgery, Kate completed preventative chemotherapy later that year, and officially shared that she is in remission as of January 2025. Later, Princess Kate resumed her prominent role as a member of the royal family in welcoming foreign dignitaries during state visits.