Kate Middleton’s India tour wardrobe has been a masterclass in power dressing, with a series of chic pantsuits offering plenty of style inspiration. On Wednesday, November 18, the Princess of Wales and Prince William wrapped up their three-day visit to India with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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For the occasion, Kate opted for a custom deep-plum pantsuit by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, bringing a sophisticated touch of contemporary tailoring to her diplomatic wardrobe. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Kate Middleton serves modern power dressing in ivory pantsuit, Prince William keeps it casual in pinstriped blazer on day 2 of India visit )

Kate Middleton stuns in plum pantsuit

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The Princess of Wales wore a monochromatic ensemble, which featured a sharply tailored, single-button blazer with structured shoulders and a flattering silhouette. She teamed the jacket with matching wide-leg trousers, creating a streamlined look.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding a subtle contrast to the rich plum hue, Kate wore a crisp white top underneath the blazer. She accessorised the outfit with a structured dark handbag, delicate jewellery and understated styling, keeping the overall look polished without appearing overly formal. Her brunette hair was worn loose in soft, voluminous waves, while her natural makeup added to the refined finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding a subtle contrast to the rich plum hue, Kate wore a crisp white top underneath the blazer. She accessorised the outfit with a structured dark handbag, delicate jewellery and understated styling, keeping the overall look polished without appearing overly formal. Her brunette hair was worn loose in soft, voluminous waves, while her natural makeup added to the refined finish. {{/usCountry}}

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Prince William, meanwhile, opted for a timeless navy-blue suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a navy tie featuring a subtle white polka-dot pattern. He completed his look with polished black formal shoes and a classic wristwatch. The Prince of Wales kept his styling traditional and sharp, making for a sophisticated sartorial pairing alongside Kate.

Kate Middleton's cheery red look for maternity hospital visit

Earlier in the day, Kate stepped out solo for a poignant visit to Mumbai’s Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, where she spent time connecting with mothers from different walks of life. For the engagement, the Princess of Wales brought a vibrant touch to her diplomatic wardrobe in a striking cherry-red ensemble by British designer Emilia Wickstead. The outfit featured a tailored dress paired with a matching short-sleeved blazer.

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Kate, Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.

Kate complemented the bold red look with a pair of chocolate-brown slingback heels by Manolo Blahnik, adding a subtle contrast to the vibrant hue. She elevated the ensemble further with statement gold jewellery, including a striking cuff bracelet and geometric chandelier earrings that brought an elegant touch of glamour to her outfit.

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Staying true to her signature beauty aesthetic, Kate wore her brunette hair in a deep side part, styled into loose, voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulders. Her understated makeup completed the look, allowing the bold red ensemble and statement accessories to take centre stage.