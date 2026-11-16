Katy Perry debuts a chic flippy bob in glamorous gold and silver couture gown at Baby2Baby Gala with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made a glamorous appearance together at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on November 14, turning the charity event into a stylish date night. The singer and the former Canadian prime minister arrived at the Pacific Design Centre in coordinated evening looks, with Katy making a fresh fashion statement with a dramatic couture ensemble and a noticeably shorter hairstyle. (Also read: Cardi B makes an unforgettable red carpet entrance in dramatic feathered headpiece and sculptural Tamara Ralph couture gown at 2026 Baby2Baby Gala )

Katy Perry shines in silver couture

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the occasion, Katy stepped out in a striking creation from Antonio Grimaldi’s Spring 2025 Couture collection. Her outfit featured a strapless, metallic silver sequin mini dress layered over a floor-length champagne-gold silk skirt. The combination of shimmering embellishments and fluid satin created an elegant contrast, while a matching sweeping cape detail added a dramatic finish to the ensemble.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The singer completed her look with sparkling earrings and understated footwear, allowing the elaborate couture design to take centre stage. After sporting longer hairstyles for an extended period, Katy debuted a sleek, flippy bob that fell just past her jawline. Styled with a centre part and softly turned-out ends, the haircut framed her face and offered a fresh update to her signature dark hair. The hairstyle also marked her shortest look in approximately two years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What Justin Trudeau wore

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Justin complemented Katy’s glamorous appearance in a classic white tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, a crisp white shirt, black trousers and a black bow tie. His understated formalwear provided a polished contrast to the singer’s more elaborate, sparkling ensemble. The couple posed together on the red carpet, looking coordinated for their evening out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Justin complemented Katy’s glamorous appearance in a classic white tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, a crisp white shirt, black trousers and a black bow tie. His understated formalwear provided a polished contrast to the singer’s more elaborate, sparkling ensemble. The couple posed together on the red carpet, looking coordinated for their evening out. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Their appearance marked another public red carpet outing for the couple, who made their relationship public through a series of joint appearances after romance rumours first emerged in July 2025. The pair reportedly celebrated their one-year anniversary during the summer of 2026. Their Baby2Baby Gala appearance also followed a dinner date at E. Baldi in Beverly Hills earlier in the week.

Presented by Paul Mitchell, the annual Baby2Baby Gala brings together celebrities, philanthropists and business leaders to raise funds for children living in poverty. The organisation provides essential necessities, including diapers, clothing and baby formula, to families in need.