Katy Perry keeps date night low-key in an off-shoulder top and jeans as she steps out with Justin Trudeau in Beverly Hills

Singer Katy Perry and former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, were photographed holding hands as they left dinner in Beverly Hills, with the photos shared by DeuxMoi on Instagram on November 11. The two were photographed walking hand in hand to a waiting car. Also read | Which jeans suit your body type? Stylist Lyne Rahmouni shares her guide to finding the most flattering fit

Let’s talk about Katy’s look

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No dress. No red carpet glam. No trying too hard. Katy went full cool-girl low-key in a black, long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top that sat straight across her collarbones, with thin straps peeking out underneath. She paired it with high-waisted, light-wash, straight-leg jeans, cuffed just above the ankle.

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The details did all the work. A slim black belt with a small gold buckle. Black pointed-toe heeled ankle boots. A tiny black shoulder bag slung over one shoulder. Big square gold earrings. Pink lipstick. Her dark hair pulled back sleek into a low bun with a thin black headband. Justin matched the vibe in a navy-blue crew-neck sweater, dark-wash jeans, and black leather shoes.

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How to copy Katy's look

{{^usCountry}} You do not need a stylist for this one. You need five pieces you probably already own, styled the right way. Start with the top. Pick a fitted, long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder black top. The key is the straight neckline. It should sit just below the collarbones, not slouchy, not cropped. A ribbed knit or soft jersey works best for date night because it looks polished without looking dressed up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You do not need a stylist for this one. You need five pieces you probably already own, styled the right way. Start with the top. Pick a fitted, long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder black top. The key is the straight neckline. It should sit just below the collarbones, not slouchy, not cropped. A ribbed knit or soft jersey works best for date night because it looks polished without looking dressed up. {{/usCountry}}

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Go light on the denim. Choose high-waisted, light-wash, straight-leg jeans with no rips. Cuff them once, just above the ankle, so your boots get their moment. The contrast between the black top and the pale denim is what makes the whole outfit pop. Add a slim black leather belt with a small gold buckle. It pulls the waist in, breaks up the two pieces, and makes jeans look intentional.

Keep the accessories tiny but bold. One pair of statement gold earrings, one small black shoulder bag, and nothing else. Perry skipped the necklace and let the bare shoulders do the talking. Finish with a pointed boot. Black pointed-toe heeled ankle boots, not sneakers, not sandals. They lengthen the leg, sharpen the jeans, and take the look from errands to dinner. Keep your hair pulled back, sleek, into a low bun, with a soft blush and a pink lip. That is it. The whole point is looking like you did not try too hard.

Why the timing matters

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This was not just any mid-week dinner. It was Katy’s first reported public outing since her ex-husband, comedian and actor Russell Brand, was sentenced to prison in sexual assault case. Katy has not publicly commented on his conviction or sentencing. The two married in October 2010 and separated in December 2011, with their divorce finalised in 2012.

Katy and Justin were first romantically linked in 2025, when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal during a break in her music tour. At the time, it felt like the most random celebrity pairing of the year. A pop star and a former prime minister? But more than a year later, they are still going strong.

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