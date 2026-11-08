Kim Kardashian's burgundy Gucci dress, Kylie Jenner's open-back Ashi Studio gown steal the show at 2026 LACMA Gala

The 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala was held in Los Angeles, California, on October 8. Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were among the celebrities who attended the famed street-lamp installation, joining fellow attendees such as Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, and Paris Hilton.

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While Kim K arrived at the gala in a shimmering burgundy dress, Kylie chose a metallic, spotted, backless halter gown. Though both looked gorgeous in their gowns, it was a much tamer choice compared to their usual red-carpet appearances. Let's decode their looks:

Kim Kardashian in a Gucci look

Kim Kardashian chose a floor-sweeping sequined gown by Gucci to attend the annual LACMA Gala. Both modest and revealing in its crafting—with long sleeves and a turtleneck contrasted by a figure-sculpting bodice, side cutouts, and an open back. The All’s Fair star gave the look a moody, smoky-eye glam, long tousled hair, and a colour-matched manicure.

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Decoding Kylie Jenner's look

{{^usCountry}} Kylie Jenner wore a low-back, brown-and-silver deer-print (fawn-print) skintight gown from the Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The ensemble hugged her frame like a second skin, highlighting her curves and cascaded down her body to create a waterfall effect at the hem with its floor-grazing length. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kylie Jenner wore a low-back, brown-and-silver deer-print (fawn-print) skintight gown from the Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The ensemble hugged her frame like a second skin, highlighting her curves and cascaded down her body to create a waterfall effect at the hem with its floor-grazing length. {{/usCountry}}

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Kylie Jenner in an Ashi Studio look.

The gown features a halter neckline with a sleeveless design. The open, low-back effect adds a sensual touch to Kylie's look, while the relaxed skirt from the knees down, finished with a roped tassel design on the back, a mermaid-esque silhouette, and a corseted bodice complete the design elements. The look was styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist.

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Kylie styled the look with a soft glam, featuring subtle smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glossy blush pink lip shade. Her hair was left loose in a centre parting and cascaded down her back to create a dreamy effect.

About the LACMA Gala

The gala celebrated its 15th year last evening, on October 7 (October 8 IST), supporting its ongoing efforts to expand its film programming. As in every year, it was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. It honoured the work of painter Vija Celmins, known for her photorealistic work that explores the complexity of nature, as well as the work of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Blackpink’s Rosé gave a musical performance at the event, which saw models, actors and philanthropists under one roof.