Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore to Pamela Anderson: Celebrities turn heads in glamorous designer ensembles at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards
From Hailey Bieber to Pamela Anderson, celebrities brought their A-game to the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, serving show-stopping looks and red-carpet glamour.
The 45th annual CFDA Fashion Awards took place on November 2, 2026, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the star-studded evening was a treasure trove of fashion inspiration, with celebrities bringing their A-game to the red carpet in glamorous ensembles. From Demi Moore to Hailey Bieber, here’s a look at what the stars wore. (Also read: Kim Kardashian brings polka dots and leopard print to Rome Film Festival in 2 corset gowns for All's Fair world premiere )
Demi Moore
Demi Moore made a bold denim statement in a playful GapStudio ensemble that offered an unconventional take on double denim. Created by Zac Posen, the custom gown featured multiple indigo denim waistbands layered and stitched together to create a structured, corset-inspired bodice. The halter neckline was finished with folded-over details, while the low-rise maxi skirt featured a dramatic slit and a subtle train, adding movement to the look.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber turned heads at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in a luxurious gold ensemble by Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Though the outfit appeared to be a single dress, it was actually a combination of separates, featuring a long-sleeved brocade top with animal-free fur-trimmed cuffs, an embroidered baroque midi skirt, and a belt embellished with a lace flower cabochon buckle. She completed the opulent look with metallic leather Salomé sandals.
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart made a glamorous statement at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in an asymmetric sequin dress from MONSE’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The golden silhouette featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, complemented by delicate silver fringe embellishments. She paired the eye-catching ensemble with metallic silver stilettos and a sleek diamond necklace. Soft makeup and loose, wavy curls completed her elegant red-carpet look.
BLACKPINK’s Rosé
BLACKPINK’s Rosé knows how to make a statement, turning heads in a shimmering gold ensemble. The look featured a sleeveless, halter-neck crop top adorned with intricate embellishments, paired with a matching fitted, knee-length skirt featuring a front slit. She completed the glamorous outfit with metallic stilettos and soft, understated makeup, striking the perfect balance between elegance and glamour.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in a striking black halter dress featuring a feather-embellished neckline. She completed the look with black heels adorned with matching feather details and carried a white satin purse with black polka-dot accents. Her platinum blonde hair, bright lipstick and bold red manicure added to the vintage-inspired elegance of her red-carpet appearance.
Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams brought understated elegance to the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in a stunning black creation by Colleen Allen. She wore a floor-length, off-the-shoulder gown, complemented by a flowing cape and a sleek diamond necklace. Soft, dewy makeup and her chic pixie haircut completed the sophisticated look, adding a touch of effortless glamour to her red-carpet appearance.
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer made a striking red-carpet statement at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in a rare vintage Bob Mackie creation from the 1970s. The shimmering gold strappy gown carries a special fashion history, having originally been custom-designed for actress and singer Raquel Welch, who wore it while performing alongside Cher on The Cher Show in 1975. The archival piece brought a touch of vintage Hollywood glamour to the evening.
Adriana Lima
Supermodel Adriana Lima made a striking statement at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in a white maxi-length gown featuring a plunging neckline. She accentuated the silhouette with a statement black belt cinched at the waist, adding a bold contrast and a touch of drama to the elegant ensemble. A sleek, slicked-back bun, smoky eyeshadow and nude lips completed her glamorous red-carpet look.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning brought a touch of understated elegance to the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in a pale pink dress, layered with a dramatic floor-length coat. She completed the sophisticated ensemble with an embellished Coach handbag, adding a statement accessory to the soft, feminine look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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