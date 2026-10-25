Kriti Sanon ditches traditional dupatta for sheer cape, gives festive wear a modern spin in silver mirror-work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra

The festive season is in full swing, and Kriti Sanon just gave us the perfect wedding and Diwali look. The actor turned showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra on October 24 in Delhi, and she didn't just walk the ramp — she owned it. The brief was festive glamour, but Kriti delivered a full metallic moment that proved traditional Indian wear can still feel futuristic. Also read | ₹2.1 lakh Torani lehenga-choli and heavy oxidised jewellery: Here's how to recreate her look">Kangana Ranaut reimagines festive style in ₹2.1 lakh Torani lehenga-choli and heavy oxidised jewellery: Here's how to recreate her look

Kriti's lehenga will make you forget reds and pastels

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Her grey-and-silver lehenga is what happens when couture meets party-ready sparkle. The skirt is high-waisted, and built to catch light. It features dense geometric mirror-work, diamond-jaali embroidery across the waistband, and vertical panels that dissolve into floral bands at the hem. The blouse keeps the same energy. Sleeveless, with a plunging sweetheart neckline, it is completely encrusted in mirrors and sequins.

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But the real star is what she didn't wear – Kriti skipped the traditional dupatta. Instead, she wore a sheer, floor-sweeping cape-style dupatta with mirrors and sequins. It floated behind her, caught the air as she turned, and left her blouse and waist fully visible. No pleating, no fussing. Just drama.

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She kept her makeup soft to let the outfit shine

{{^usCountry}} Kriti's honey-blonde hair was styled in soft, centre-parted long waves. Makeup was smoked-out bronze eyes, defined liner, sculpted cheeks, and nude lips. Perfect balance for an outfit this reflective. How to steal Kriti's look for your Diwali parties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti's honey-blonde hair was styled in soft, centre-parted long waves. Makeup was smoked-out bronze eyes, defined liner, sculpted cheeks, and nude lips. Perfect balance for an outfit this reflective. How to steal Kriti's look for your Diwali parties {{/usCountry}}

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Here is how to wear a lehenga like the actor: first, go for the cape, not the dupatta. If you love lehengas but hate managing a heavy drape, a sheer crystal-embroidered cape or longline jacket is your answer. It keeps your waist and blouse on display, gives you hands-free movement, and looks expensive in photos. Pin it at the collarbones or let it cascade.

Second, think beyond red, pink and pastels. Charcoal and silver might sound moody, but with mirror-work they are perfect for night receptions and sangeet functions.

Third, keep jewellery minimal. When your blouse is this embellished, skip heavy necklaces. Go for delicate drop earrings, a simple antique choker, or statement jhumkas. Let the mirrors be the jewellery. Like Kriti, pair your outfit with soft waves and nude lips to avoid over-saturating the look.

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