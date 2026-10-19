Kylie Jenner makes Victoria's Secret runway debut in '$50 million fantasy bra': The diamond-encrusted piece took over 1,000 hours to make

On October 18, Kylie Jenner didn't just walk the Victoria's Secret runway. She made history in a '$50 million fantasy bra'. In a surprise moment that no one saw coming, the 29-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur made her official Victoria's Secret fashion show debut wearing the iconic diamond-encrusted 'fantasy bra'. And not just any 'fantasy bra'. The most expensive one ever made. Also read | When Victoria’s Secret Show surprised with Britney Spears’ Toxic and Kamal Haasan’s Tere Mere Beech Mein mashup

The 'fantasy bra' is back and the details are unreal

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If you thought the 'fantasy bra' era was over, Victoria's Secret just proved you wrong. Last seen on the runway in 2018, the gemstone centrepiece made its return on Kylie Jenner, and it broke a record in the process. According to an October 18 Vogue report, this version is valued at a staggering $50 million — $35 million more than any 'fantasy bra' before it.

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Crafted with high-jewellery designer Jacob Arabo of Jacob and Co, as per Vogue, the bra features 4,410 natural diamonds wrapped around a stunning 75.54-carat radiant-cut vivid yellow diamond. It reportedly weighs just under 4 pounds (1.8 kg) and took 15 skilled artisans over 1,000 hours to assemble. For her debut Victoria's Secret runway look, Kylie paired it with white feathered wings, a tiny white mini skirt, and clear heels – simple, so nothing could compete with the bra.

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Why Kylie Jenner?

{{^usCountry}} Victoria's Secret said choosing Kylie was deliberate — and strategic. Speaking to Vogue, Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman said bringing back the 'fantasy bra' was in direct response to fans who have been begging for its return. And to wear it, they said they needed someone who is a 'cultural powerhouse'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Victoria's Secret said choosing Kylie was deliberate — and strategic. Speaking to Vogue, Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman said bringing back the 'fantasy bra' was in direct response to fans who have been begging for its return. And to wear it, they said they needed someone who is a 'cultural powerhouse'. {{/usCountry}}

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“Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing. That’s the exact same thing that we do,” Adam said, adding, “The show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She’s really created her own culture, which — how many people can say that?”

“I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing Fantasy Bra, and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact. I think it’s fun. It’s really joyful," Adam shared. With 380 million Instagram followers, Kylie certainly brings the audience.

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She wasn't alone on the Victoria's Secret runway

Kylie shared the catwalk with a full lineup of Victoria's Secret veterans and new-gen supermodels. Returning 'angels' included Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes, and Elsa Hosk. They were joined by Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser, and Alex Consani.

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