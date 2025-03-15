Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion: 8 Stylish outfits to recreate your own runway moment from one of Priyanka's finest films

If there’s one film that gave us fashion, drama, and a behind-the-scenes pass to the runway, it’s Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’! From the dazzling highs of supermodel stardom to the gritty lows of the industry, this film was a glamorous rollercoaster. Fashion movie: 8 Stylish outfits to recreate your own runway moment(AI Generated)

But let’s not forget what truly stole the show: the drop-dead gorgeous outfits! Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse served head-turning looks, and guess what? You can, too! So, grab your sass, strut with confidence, and let’s recreate these 8 unforgettable looks from Fashion!

8 Iconic looks from Fashion to recreate today:

Kangana’s gold embellished showstopper dress

Kangana Ranaut’s golden, glitzy ensemble was straight-up runway royalty. If you love a touch of drama, this look is all about bold metallics and high fashion attitude. Recreate it with a sequined gold dress, statement earrings, and the fierce energy of a diva walking towards her dreams!

Priyanka’s chic casual airport look

Before "airport looks" became a thing, fashion gave us effortless chic. Think a fitted white shirt, skinny jeans, oversized sunglasses, and a stylish tote bag. This is the perfect look for running errands or catching a flight while serving supermodel vibes!

Priyanka’s yellow dress at the beach fashion show glam

One of the most iconic moments in the film is when Priyanka Chopra attends a fashion show on a beach in a stunning yellow dress. This fitted and flared outfit screamed confidence, elegance, and superstar energy. Want to rock this look? Go for a soft yellow mini dress, sleek waves, and minimal jewellery. Perfect for a cocktail night or a fancy party!

Kangana’s black sheer dress: High-fashion edge

Kangana Ranaut’s character, Shonali, was the epitome of fearless fashion, and her black sheer dress was no exception! This look is all about bold cuts, translucent fabric, and high-glam attitude. Recreate it with a sheer black maxi dress, statement earrings, and dramatic smokey eyes, perfect for a red-carpet moment or an ultra-glam night out.

Priyanka’s gold foil strapless dress: The diva moment

When Priyanka’s character Meghna reaches her peak as a supermodel, she serves one of the most unforgettable looks: a strapless gold foil dress. This outfit radiated power, success, and ultimate glam. If you’re in the mood to own a party or gala, a strapless gold dress with metallic heels and beach waves will give you that supermodel-on-the-ramp aura.

Kangana’s black leather dress: The edgy showstopper

Kangana’s black leather dress was all about fierce, rebellious energy, a look that’s still as trendy today as it was back then. Want to make a statement? Rock a body-hugging black leather dress, ankle boots, and winged eyeliner for an effortlessly edgy vibe. Bonus points if you add bold accessories and a don’t-mess-with-me attitude.

Priyanka’s red embellished halter dress: The ultimate showstopper

Few can forget the red, jewel-embellished halter gown that Priyanka wore when she truly became the queen of the ramp. This look oozed grace, confidence, and undeniable star power. Recreate it with a red sequined or embroidered gown, a sleek hairstyle, and subtle yet bold makeup.

Fashion wasn’t just a film, it was a runway of emotions, power moves, and jaw-dropping outfits. So, take a cue from Priyanka and Kangana, and walk your own ramp, own your style, and make every day a fashion show!

Fashion movie: 8 Stylish outfits to recreate your own runway moment: FAQs Can I recreate these looks on a budget? Absolutely! Look for high-street brands, thrift stores, or online dupes to get similar styles without spending a fortune.

How can I make the leather jacket look more casual? Pair it with a simple white tee, ripped jeans, and sneakers for a more laid-back, everyday version of Kangana’s edgy style.

Which look works best for a formal evening event? The black runway gown or the red ruffle dress are perfect for making an entrance at a formal gala or cocktail party.

What are the must-have accessories to match these looks? Think statement earrings, sleek heels, oversized sunglasses, and a killer attitude—the best accessory of all!

