Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor keep their gym fashion trendy in tank tops and shorts: See pics and videos

In the past few years, celebrities have proved that one can look good even while sweating it out at the gym. From fitted tank tops and one-shoulder sports bras to gym shorts and printed cut-out leggings, these are some of the favourite looks that stars prefer at the gym. Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of them, and today, they served another trendy fit for their fans as they were clicked outside their workout studios. Both Janhvi and Malaika wore tank tops and shorts for their exercise sessions. Scroll ahead to find more details.

Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor clicked at the gym

Today, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to visit the gym. The paparazzi clicked Malaika - before her yoga session - and Janhvi - after a rigorous workout - and posted videos of the two divas outside their studios on Instagram. The snippets show Malaika dressed in monochrome attire and Janhvi in a colourful combination. They chose tank tops and shorts for a fuss-free routine at the gym and proved one doesn't have to give up on the style factor while working out. Check out their photos and videos below. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's printed cotton suit with embroidered juttis is a must-have for IT girl's wardrobe: Check out pics)

Malaika Arora wore a white tank top featuring a U neckline and fitted silhouette, teamed with black mini shorts. She styled the monochrome fit with matching strapped sandals, a black baseball cap, a messy bun, and a no-makeup look.

Malaika Arora clicked outside her gym in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

As for Janhvi Kapoor, she donned a hot pink sleeveless top over a dark grey sports bra. While the tank top features a V neckline, fitted silhouette and a midriff-baring cropped hem, the sports bra has a plunging U neckline.

Lastly, grey-coloured shorts with elastic waistline, faux fur pink peep-toe sliders, a tote bag, open side-parted tresses, glossy lips and no-makeup glowing skin rounded off Janhvi's gym look.

Janhvi Kapoor clicked outside her gym in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. She is also working on Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays a cricketer. As for Malaika, she recently announced her new reality show for Hotstar Specials, Moving In With Malaika. It will stream on December 5 onwards.